‘KPSC filled with thieves’: Shivakumar says may close Commission amid probe

Shivakumar also said the government may appeal against the Karnataka High Court order to constitute an SIT to investigate two alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission scams. (File Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Tuesday the state Public Service Commission, which handles recruitment for various government services, including the state administrative services, has become a den of thieves and the government is considering closing it down.

Shivakumar also said the government may appeal against a September 21 decision of the Karnataka High Court to constitute an SIT to investigate two alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission scams, including the illegal recruitment of the daughter of the now-suspended KPSC chairman to a post in the state industries department and the recruitment of veterinary doctors.

“Scams have increased in KPSC. I am discussing with experts to close this within the legal framework. KPSC has been filled with thieves. The authorities we selected with trust are doing all this. The members there have opened up shop. Our police officers have collected the documents. One day everything will come out, ” Shivakumar said.