A special court in Bengaluru for Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale, finding prima facie evidence of money laundering linked to bribes allegedly collected from candidates in the veterinary doctors recruitment scam.

The special court for hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, however, granted conditional bail to arrested KPSC member B V Geetha on the grounds that she was a woman. The court directed Geetha not to leave the country, cooperate with the investigation, and furnish a Rs 5 lakh surety bond.

Special Judge Manjunath Sangrueshi’s order comes weeks after the court rejected the bail plea of IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, former KPSC controller of examinations, who is also an accused in the case.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The ED arrested Sahukar and Geetha on October 6 and Kannale on September 18. Kannale was already in prison following his arrest by the state CID on August 30.

Grandmother with health issues: Argument for bail

The court order comes ahead of the ED filing a prosecution complaint in the money laundering case on November 17. It also follows the Karnataka High Court’s November 3 decision to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the veterinary doctors’ recruitment scam. The SIT has taken over the investigation and is likely to examine the roles of Sahukar and Geetha, which were not examined by the CID.

During the bail arguments last week, B S Prasad, Geetha’s counsel, had argued that the 46-year-old member should be accorded special consideration for bail because she is a woman, a grandmother, and has health issues. The ED opposed the plea, contending that Geetha was “not a scapegoat” and, as a non-practising advocate who served as prosecutor for the state Lokayukta, an anti-corruption agency, was fully aware of her actions.

Rs 20 lakh-Rs 40 lakh bribes paid: ED

According to the ED, Sahukar and Geetha obtained answer keys for the KPSC veterinary doctors’ recruitment exam held on January 9 from Gangwar and leaked them to nine candidates in exchange for bribes ranging between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh.

Story continues below this ad

The agency alleged that Geetha gave the names of nine candidates to Gangwar at Sahukar’s direction, enabling the examination controller to identify their seating arrangements and provide the corresponding answer keys ahead of the exam.

The ED further alleged that Sahukar and Geetha accepted bribes from nine aspirants, including candidates who secured the first, third, eighth, ninth, 11th and 12th ranks in the exam conducted for about 1,400 candidates.

The advocates for Sahukar and Geetha argued that the ED did not find any evidence of monetary transactions with the candidates other than the statements of candidates and their parents that payments were involved in the selections.

Top 19 candidates got leaked material: ED

Gangwar and Kannale are accused of separately leaking the questions and answers for the entrance exam to 10 candidates for bribes of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. According to the ED, all 19 candidates who allegedly received the leaked material secured the top 19 ranks in the examination.

Story continues below this ad

While a candidate who was allegedly given the answer keys after an advance of Rs 20 lakh to Geetha secured the first rank, a candidate who paid an advance of Rs 10 lakh to Sahukar got the third rank.

Earlier, the CID probe had revealed that candidates who obtained the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 10th and 13th ranks, and the three top rankers in a backlog category, allegedly paid bribes to Kannale to obtain the question papers.