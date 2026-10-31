KPSC recruitment scam: Karnataka government grants police station status to SIT

The Karnataka government has granted police station status to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) being constituted to probe alleged recruitment fraud in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), enabling it to register fresh cases, file chargesheets, obtain search warrants and seek custody of the accused.
In an order dated October 30, the government declared the SIT a police station for investigating two KPSC recruitment scam cases: the veterinary officers recruitment scam and the alleged illegal selection of the daughter of former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar for a government job.
The SIT is being formed following a Karnataka High Court order.
“The investigating officers appointed to the said Special Investigation Team are authorised to file police reports before the competent courts under Section 193 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,” the order said.
The move comes days after the High Court criticised the state government on October 28 for failing to notify the SIT as a police station while awaiting a final verdict on the composition of the team.
Names proposed for SIT
The government has proposed four Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officers to head the SIT: R Hitendra, B K Singh, S Murugan and Soumendu Mukherjee. The names were placed before the High Court in compliance with the Supreme Court’s October 13 directions.
The High Court is likely to take a final call on November 2 after hearing objections from student associations, KPSC aspirants, and BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal.
The Karnataka government has also proposed the names of three Inspector General of Police-rank officers—Labhu Ram, Bheemshankar Guled and Ilakiya Karunakaran—to the SIT to replace the director of the state forensic lab.
From High Court to Supreme Court
On September 21, the Karnataka High Court had ordered a ‘de novo’ (fresh) probe into the KPSC recruitment scams. The state government challenged the order in the Supreme Court, saying the High Court bench had found no fault with an ongoing Criminal Investigation Department probe but still ordered fresh investigations into the KPSC frauds. It also flagged that the High Court had decided to appoint Alok Kumar, a Director General of Police-rank officer, to head the SIT without consulting the state police and government.
On October 13, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order for the creation of the SIT but ruled that fresh investigations were not mandated. It also ordered the appointment of an SIT chief by the High Court, in consultation with the state police chief and the petitioners before the High Court.
“We deem it appropriate to dispose of this appeal by setting aside the direction for a de novo investigation…. and substitute it by directing that the SIT shall conduct further investigation from the stage at which the investigation was left by the previous investigating agency,” the Supreme Court said.
The Supreme Court also accepted the state’s request to alter the SIT’s composition and directed the High Court to decide on alternative names proposed by the government after hearing all parties.
CID probe stalled amid court proceedings
The CID has so far investigated the veterinary officers recruitment scam after an FIR was lodged on July 24. It arrested former KPSC controller of exams and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar on August 29 for his alleged role in leaking questions to aspirants for bribes.
Gangwar and a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, have been booked on charges of cheating through breach of trust and corruption during the recruitment process.
The CID is scheduled to file a chargesheet in the case by November 26, marking 90 days since the first arrest. However, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge recently indicated that the probe has effectively stalled since September 21 because of court proceedings relating to the constitution of the SIT.
ED arrests former KPSC chairman, member
Meanwhile, an Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged money laundering through the KPSC job scams has led to the arrest of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member B V Geetha.
The two are accused of obtaining answer keys for the veterinarians’ recruitment examination from Gangwar for sale to at least nine aspirants for amounts ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. The entrance examination was held on January 9.