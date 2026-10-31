KPSC recruitment scam: Karnataka government grants police station status to SIT

The Karnataka government has granted police station status to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) being constituted to probe alleged recruitment fraud in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), enabling it to register fresh cases, file chargesheets, obtain search warrants and seek custody of the accused.

In an order dated October 30, the government declared the SIT a police station for investigating two KPSC recruitment scam cases: the veterinary officers recruitment scam and the alleged illegal selection of the daughter of former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar for a government job.

The SIT is being formed following a Karnataka High Court order.

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“The investigating officers appointed to the said Special Investigation Team are authorised to file police reports before the competent courts under Section 193 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,” the order said.