KPSC exams racket: Karnataka CID seeks official sanction to prosecute disgraced IAS officer Gangwar

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police has approached the state government for official sanction to prosecute an IAS officer who was arrested for his alleged involvement in leaking questions of a Karnataka Public Service Commission (KSPC) recruitment exam.

An officer from the 2016 batch of the Karnataka cadre, Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar was the Controller of Exams at the KPSC between January 2024 and March 2026.

Investigations revealed that Gangwar leaked the questions of the KPSC recruitment exam for veterinary doctors held in January this year to 10 candidates who eventually figured in the top 20 rank list. He was arrested on August 29.

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The CID acted after the Supreme Court indicated on October 13 that chargesheets could be filed against those arrested by the agency, even though the court had also allowed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed.

Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita mandates a sanction when state officers are directly involved in crimes, CID police sources said. Incidentally, under BNSS, a prosecution sanction is deemed granted if not given in 120 days.

Basvaraj Kannale, a middleman who operated with Gangwar and helped find aspirants willing to pay bribes in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh to receive questions in advance, was also arrested – on August 30.

The duo have been booked under Section 318(3) for cheating through breach of trust and Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination Act, 2023, for corruption during the recruitment process.

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The CID is due to file a chargesheet by November 26 – at the end of 90 days after the first arrest. Failure to timely file a chargesheet by then can lead to the release of persons in custody.

In the past, probes of KPSC recruitment frauds have been annulled by the courts on the grounds of lack of prosecution sanction of arrested public servants.

The 2013 recruitment scam of KAS officers being a prime example. In that case, the sanction for prosecution was not accorded by the state for a KPSC member alleged to have influenced selections at the interview stage.

The Karnataka High Court ordered the setting up of a SIT and ‘de novo’ (fresh) investigations in the KPSC veterinary doctors’ recruitment exam on September 21.

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In response, the state government had argued in the apex court that “there is no finding of any investigational lapse or misconduct on the part of CID” (which had been probing the case until then) that warranted a fresh investigation.

Concurring with the same, the top court on October 13 modified the order and indicated that chargesheets could be filed where necessary.

“A de novo investigation has serious consequences and a direction in that regard must be issued in rare circumstances, where there are allegations of bias/malice or serious investigational lapses, including removal or manipulation of evidence. No such finding has been recorded in the impugned order,” the SC bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi noted in their order.

The order for a de novo investigation “is neither warranted nor justified” the SC had ruled.

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Investigations by the CID and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the KPSC veterinary doctors’ recruitment fraud have revealed that Gangwar was allegedly given Rs 1.3 crore this year by the middleman Kannale for leaking the questions.

Gangwar and Kannale are also accused in a money laundering case linked to the KPSC fraud, and were arrested on September 18 and 24 respectively by the ED.