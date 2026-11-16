‘Cash parked with developer’: Suspended KPSC chief laundered over Rs 4 crore, claims ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into money laundering through fraudulent recruitments in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) claims that its suspended chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar laundered Rs 4.17 crore, while the recruiting body member B V Geetha and former exam controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar are accused of laundering Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 1.52 crore, respectively.

The agency detailed its findings in a 585-page prosecution complaint accompanied by over 8,000 pages of supporting documents, filed on Friday, November 13, ahead of the November 17 deadline marking 60 days since the first arrest.

After more than three months of investigation into bribes paid for the fraudulent recruitment of veterinary doctors, the agency named four accused: Sahukar and Geetha (both arrested on October 6), along with IAS officer Gangwar and middleman Basavaraj Kannale, 36.

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On Saturday, the ED’s Bengaluru zone also announced the provisional attachment of movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.22 crore belonging to Sahukar, Geetha, and Gangwar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Concealment of proceeds

Sahukar allegedly possessed and concealed Rs 3.99 crore in cash between August and December 2025, and Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore earlier, by parking it outside the books with a real estate developer, wholly disproportionate to his known income. He also transferred funds to Geetha and her daughter, and planned to use the proceeds of crime to build a school, convention hall, and restaurant on his land at Madraki in Shahapur through a front, according to the agency.

Geetha allegedly acquired Rs 1 crore in the guise of unsecured loans in her and her daughter’s names, routed through structured cash deposits and bank accounts of family members of another KPSC member without any agreement, security, or repayment.

“The illegal gratification so derived was collected in cash and also through the bank accounts of M/s. Om Lakshmi Souharda Sahakari Sangha Niyamita, Bhalki (Bidar), and other third parties, and were disguised through entries in bogus savings accounts,” the ED said.

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Meanwhile, Gangwar allegedly received Rs 1.52 crore from Kannale and laundered it through purchases, including Rs 52 lakh worth of gold jewellery for his girlfriend.

Answer keys leaked to top rankers

“Investigation has revealed that the then chairman, a member and the then CoE were part of the conspiracy with Basavaraj Kannale and others, abused their official positions and induced candidates to pay illegal gratification in exchange for assured selection,” the agency said. Geetha allegedly provided the names of six aspirants to Gangwar on Sahukar’s directions.

On January 8, the eve of the January 9 veterinary doctors recruitment exam, Gangwar allegedly checked the exam hall seating arrangements to supply answer keys for the specific question papers those candidates would receive, in exchange for Sahukar’s assurance of favourable interview marks in the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) examination for a candidate of Gangwar’s choice.

Sahukar allegedly collected Rs 10 lakh in cash from one candidate as part of a Rs 20-lakh deal, while Geetha allegedly collected Rs 20 lakh in cash from another as part of a Rs 40-lakh deal. Out of 1,400 aspirants who wrote the exam for 400 posts, where 328 candidates were selected, the top 19 rank winners paid bribes to KPSC officials.

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Sixteen candidates who allegedly obtained leaked questions and answers secured the top 16 ranks, including those who paid advances to Geetha and Sahukar, who secured the first and third ranks, respectively, along with those in the eighth, ninth, 11th, and 12th positions.

An earlier Karnataka CID probe claimed that candidates securing the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, and 13th ranks, plus the top three rankers in a backlog category, allegedly paid middleman Kannale for leaked papers supplied by Gangwar. While the ED first arrested Gangwar in prison on September 17 following his CID arrest in the predicate offence, a special ED court rejected Sahukar’s bail plea on November 11 and granted bail to Geetha on the grounds that she is a woman.

The ED’s prosecution complaint comes even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police, constituted by the Karnataka High Court on November 3, has taken over the criminal investigation into the veterinary doctors recruitment fraud and is examining the roles of Sahukar and Geetha, which were not examined by the previous CID probe.

To proceed with prosecuting the three public servants, the central agency will require formal sanctions from the President of India for suspended KPSC chairman Sahukar, the Karnataka Governor for member Geetha, and the central government for IAS officer Gangwar.