ED probes Rs 10 crore ‘deal’ between arrested KPSC chief, Bengaluru realtor

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged transactions of over Rs 10 crore between suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and Bengaluru realtor S P Dayananda after recovering handwritten account sheets detailing the transfers from the realtor’s car.

ED has cited the documents in seeking extended judicial custody for Sahukar and KPSC member B V Geetha for 14 days in a money-laundering investigation linked to the alleged leakage of recruitment examination papers.

Both were arrested on October 6 in connection with an alleged leak of questions and answers for a Karnataka Public Service Commission examination held on January 8 and 9 to recruit veterinary doctors to state services.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The investigation, initially conducted by the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and later taken up by ED, has alleged that Sahukar, Geetha and then KPSC exam controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer, were involved in leaking question papers and answer keys to around 20 candidates.

The candidates allegedly paid between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, with intermediaries collecting payments in cash and through bank transactions.

Sahukar is separately accused of collecting Rs 10 lakh in cash through representatives from a candidate who secured third rank in the veterinary officers’ exam. The candidate allegedly negotiated a reduced bribe of Rs 20 lakh, saying he belonged to the same Lingayat community as Sahukar.

Following Sahukar’s arrest, ED has indicated that alleged corruption extended beyond the veterinary officers’ recruitment to multiple KPSC examinations and recruitment processes during Sahukar’s tenure as a commission member from 2019 to 2021 and subsequently as chairman, and Gangwar’s tenure as examination controller from 2024 to 2026.

ED cites Rs 10 crore transactions

Story continues below this ad

In its application before the special court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED cited handwritten sheets recovered from Dayananda’s car during a recent search.

According to the agency, the papers contained Sahukar’s name and phone number, along with entries recording Rs 4.99 crore received by Dayananda from Sahukar between August and December 2025, along with partial repayments on certain dates.

Also Read | Marks withheld for extortion: How KPSC officials used merit lists to demand bribes

ED has alleged that the total transactions between the two “aggregate to Rs 10 crore” and has sought to investigate whether the money constituted proceeds of crime linked to alleged corruption in multiple KPSC recruitments. It has also told the court that Sahukar and Dayananda were “dealing in financial transactions outside banking channels”.

Dayananda is a prominent Karnataka builder with associations across the state’s political spectrum. ED has also flagged a construction project for a private school in rural Karnataka undertaken by Sahukar through a trust with which he was associated. The agency said Rs 3.36 crore raised for the project required further investigation.

Story continues below this ad

ED has also told the court that it has not established the sources of the financial transactions between Sahukar and Dayananda. According to its submissions, Sahukar “denied the cash dealings”.

ED seeks Gangwar’s statement

On Tuesday, ED moved the special court seeking to record a statement under Section 50 of the PMLA from Gangwar, the former KPSC examination controller, regarding the alleged Rs 10 crore transactions between Sahukar and Dayananda.

Gangwar’s counsel argued that the IAS officer had no connection with the financial dealings involving the suspended KPSC chairman.

ED previously claimed that bribery was involved in multiple exams and interviews conducted for KPSC recruitments between 2024 and 2026 and that it was not restricted to the veterinary officers recruitment this year. It said senior Commission officials, including the chairman, members and examination controller, were involved in the alleged corruption.

Story continues below this ad

His lawyer, C H Hanumantharaya, referred to the loose sheets cited in ED’s remand plea and said they were not relevant to the alleged predicate offence of January 2026, when the fraud in the KPSC recruitment of veterinary officers took place.

Sahukar disputes relevance of transactions

During Sahukar’s bail hearing Tuesday, his lawyer, C H Hanumantharaya, argued that the transactions cited by the ED were unrelated to the alleged predicate offence involving the January 2026 veterinary officers’ examination.

Hanumantharaya also challenged ED’s claim that the Rs 10 crore transactions had been “squared off in June 2026”, arguing that the agency had produced no evidence that the accounts had been settled.

He argued that, excluding the disputed Rs 10 crore transactions, the alleged PMLA offence against Sahukar involved less than Rs 1 crore, making him eligible for bail under the law.

Story continues below this ad

Hanumantharaya further contended that questions about Sahukar’s income and assets fell within the Income Tax Department’s jurisdiction. He argued that his client was a wealthy individual who owned more than 300 acres of land and had no need to collect a Rs 10 lakh bribe in a recruitment fraud.