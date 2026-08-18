From ‘rigged’ exams to daughter’s job: ED raids suspended Karnataka PSC chief

Sahukar Shivashankarappa is is implicated in two fraud cases (Photo: Karnataka PSC. Enhanced using AI).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday launched search operations in connection with a money-laundering probe into multiple recruitment scams involving the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

The searches, conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), spanned 21 premises across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Raichur, Karwar, Kalaburagi, and Belagavi, as well as locations in Ahmedabad.

The raids focused on suspended KPSC chairman Sahukar Shivashankarappa, who is implicated in two separate fraud cases,including the illegal appointment of his daughter using a fake income certificate.

According to an ED statement, the searches targeted the KPSC headquarters, the residences of Shivashankarappa and member Shanta Hosmani, premises of suspected middlemen, selected candidates for veterinary officer posts, and the offices of Edutest Solutions Pvt Ltd, the firm handling digital evaluation of the examination papers.