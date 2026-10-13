ED eyes Rs 7.10 crore cash trail between KPSC job scam accused, banker friend

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating alleged money laundering linked to several fraudulent Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitments, has told a special court that it is probing cash transactions worth Rs 7.10 crore between a key middleman and an associate at a cooperative bank.
The central agency, which arrested suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and member B V Geetha on October 6 in connection with an alleged fraud in the recruitment of veterinary doctors, said that investigations revealed that KPSC scam middleman Basavaraj Kannale gave Rs 7.10 crore in cash in 2025-26 to a banker associate.
“Rs 7.10 crore was given in cash to Onkar K, the vice-president of the Shri Om Lakshmi Souharda Bank in Bhalki, Bidar, by this accused (Kannale). A statement has been given. This needs to be investigated to see if it is proceeds of crime,” Maheshwari D M, the counsel for the ED, told the special court on Monday at the end of Kannale’s ED custody.
The ED indicated the need for further investigation of the KPSC recruitment frauds, which could extend to 13 job selections conducted since 2024 during the tenure of KPSC examination controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer arrested in the case. Kannale was a money handler for Gangwar, ED sources said.
Investigations by the ED and the Karnataka Police Criminal Investigation Department into the alleged veterinary doctors’ recruitment fraud have revealed that bribes ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh were collected by Kannale and KPSC officials from at least 17 candidates out of the 1,400 aspirants for questions, answer keys and guaranteeing selections for state jobs.
Investigations have allegedly revealed that nine candidates transferred Rs 1.35 crore—Rs 65 lakh in cash and Rs 70 lakh in bank accounts—to Kannale as an advance for the entrance exam questions. The funds were collected in accounts at the Shri Om Lakshmi Souharda Bank in Bhalki, where Onkar was the vice-president. The agency said it is seeking to reconcile the funds and establish the identities of the nine candidates.
Kannale allegedly told the ED that he handed over Rs 80 lakh in cash to Gangwar from January 2026 to March 2026 and further used Rs 52 lakh from the Bhalki bank accounts to finance jewellery purchases by Gangwar’s fiancée. He has also alleged transferring Rs 30 lakh to Gangwar’s family in 2025.
“Funds were routed through 3rd party accounts of Umesh B R (an accountant of Kannale), Onkar K, another friend Rajashekhar and a firm Ms Bhagavathi Enterprises to break the link between proceeds of crime and ultimate beneficiaries,” the special court noted on Monday while remanding Kannale to judicial custody till October 23.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court granted five-day interim bail to Kannale from October 15 to 20 to visit his wife and newborn child under police escort.
Of the 1,400 candidates who wrote the KPSC entrance exam for 400 veterinary doctor posts, 329 were selected. The ED and CID investigations have allegedly revealed that the top 14 rank winners in the parent category and the three top rankers in a backlog category paid bribes to KPSC officials to either access the exam questions in advance or obtain answer keys on the eve of the exam.
The ED has accused Sahukar and Geetha of giving out the answer keys for the veterinary doctors’ recruitment entrance exam to six candidates on the eve of the exam following advance bribes ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
“The KPSC chairman offered discounts to candidates from his own community who came from weak economic backgrounds. He was a key player along with the exam controller in the recruitment frauds in the KPSC,” a source indicated.
The ED is also investigating a third mode of cheating where broad selection lists were published after exams—without details of marks of candidates—to allegedly facilitate bribe mongering by KPSC officials.
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