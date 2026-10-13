ED eyes Rs 7.10 crore cash trail between KPSC job scam accused, banker friend

Of the 1,400 candidates who wrote the KPSC entrance exam for 400 veterinary doctor posts, 329 were selected. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating alleged money laundering linked to several fraudulent Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitments, has told a special court that it is probing cash transactions worth Rs 7.10 crore between a key middleman and an associate at a cooperative bank.

The central agency, which arrested suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and member B V Geetha on October 6 in connection with an alleged fraud in the recruitment of veterinary doctors, said that investigations revealed that KPSC scam middleman Basavaraj Kannale gave Rs 7.10 crore in cash in 2025-26 to a banker associate.

“Rs 7.10 crore was given in cash to Onkar K, the vice-president of the Shri Om Lakshmi Souharda Bank in Bhalki, Bidar, by this accused (Kannale). A statement has been given. This needs to be investigated to see if it is proceeds of crime,” Maheshwari D M, the counsel for the ED, told the special court on Monday at the end of Kannale’s ED custody.