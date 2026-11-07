Union Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy has demanded postponement of all job recruitments set to be conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), including a November 15 exam to recruit 319 KAS officers, citing corruption allegations.

“Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CID investigations into the examination and recruitment irregularities that have taken place in KPSC for the last 3-4 years are underway. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also investigating as per the instructions of the High Court. The probe so far has indicated that money transactions have taken place for recruitments,” the union minister said Saturday.

“I do not believe the KPSC will conduct examinations and recruitment transparently and honestly in the current context. Many job seekers feel the same,” Kumaraswamy said.