Union Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy has demanded postponement of all job recruitments set to be conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), including a November 15 exam to recruit 319 KAS officers, citing corruption allegations.
“Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CID investigations into the examination and recruitment irregularities that have taken place in KPSC for the last 3-4 years are underway. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also investigating as per the instructions of the High Court. The probe so far has indicated that money transactions have taken place for recruitments,” the union minister said Saturday.
“I do not believe the KPSC will conduct examinations and recruitment transparently and honestly in the current context. Many job seekers feel the same,” Kumaraswamy said.
The union minister said that the Congress government should await a report on reforming the KPSC, for which a state committee has been tasked under former minister and senior Congress leader R V Deshpande. “Examination should be conducted only after the institution is completely clean and transparent,” he said.
Kumaraswamy has in recent days alleged irregularities in the postings of assistant executive engineers by the KPSC for the Rural Development Department when Home Minister Priyank Kharge was the rural development minister.
On November 3, the Karnataka High Court ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe two controversial recruitment scams involving a suspended KPSC chairman, Shivashankarappa Sahukar.
The court appointed R Hitendra, a senior IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police, as the head of the Special Investigation Team.
The “reconstitution of the SIT must mark the commencement of an investigation which commands confidence and credibility and remains impervious to influences whether institutional or extraneous or otherwise,” the High Court said.
The two cases of KPSC recruitment frauds pertain to the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers for state services – where bribes ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh were paid by 29 of the 329 selected candidates to access entrance exam questions and answers, and a case of illegal selection of Sahukar’s daughter for a state job.
The investigations by the CID unit into the veterinary doctors job fraud have led to the arrest of the former KPSC controller of exams Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer, and a middleman Basavaraj Kannale for leaking the questions and answers to 11 aspirants who finished in the top 15 ranks in exams held on January 8 and 9 this year.
A separate money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, based on the two CID cases, has led to the arrest of Sahukar and a KPSC member, B V Geetha, for allegedly leaking answer keys for the veterinary officers exam to nine candidates.