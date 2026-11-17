A Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) member under police investigation in an alleged recruitment fraud was denied interim protection from arrest by a special court on Monday. B V Geetha was released from judicial custody last week in a separate money laundering case.

Geetha sought interim anticipatory bail after being summoned for questioning on Monday through a notice issued on November 13 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Karnataka High Court constituted the SIT on November 3 to investigate an alleged fraud in the recruitment of as many as 29 veterinary doctors for 400 vacancies through an exam held on January 8 and 9, 2026.

The KPSC member sought protection from arrest citing medical grounds, but the special court rejected the plea and posted a hearing for regular anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

What the court said

During the hearing, Geetha’s lawyer M Shyam Sundar said she had a medical issue and that a special court for ED cases had granted her bail on November 11 on the ground that she is a woman. He also argued that she had not been named in the FIR registered in the alleged veterinary doctors’ job fraud case.

However, Special Prosecutor Ashok Naik argued that the SIT’s case does not stand on the same footing as the ED case and that statements from some aspirants who paid bribes to be recruited indicated they paid Geetha.

Also Read | KPSC chairman Sahukar, member Geetha took bribes to leak answer keys

The court was informed that the investigations so far have also revealed that Geetha was in contact with some of the selected candidates, and this would need more probe.

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The court rejected Geetha’s interim anticipatory bail plea, saying she had not produced medical records to show she had a health problem which requires regular care and treatment.

“As per the contents of the prescription dated November 13, there is no life-threatening disease which requires immediate or regular medical treatment, and it is a recent document,” the court said.

“On perusal of the contents of the application and the petition, even according to the petitioner, she was arrested in an ED case and was in custody from November 6 and released on November 12. Therefore, at this stage the petitioner has not made out a prima facie case for grant of interim anticipatory bail,” the court added

What probes claim

The SIT, which began investigating the alleged KPSC exam fraud on November 5, obtained warrants on November 11 to take Geetha and suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar into its custody from Bengaluru Central Prison. The two were lodged there following their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 6 in a money laundering case.

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However, SIT could only take Sahukar into custody for seven days on November 13, as Geetha was released on bail on November 12.

He has been named in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by veterinarian Dr S Manjunath, who alleged large-scale fraud in the selection process earlier this year.

Manjunath, an unsuccessful candidate, said 29 aspirants with poor academic records scored high marks in the entrance exams for recruiting veterinary doctors. Out of 1,400 candidates who appeared for the exams 329 were eventually selected.

Investigations by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which preceded the SIT probe, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have found that as many as 16 candidates allegedly agreed to pay bribes ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh to KPSC officials, including Sahukar, Geetha, and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, the Commission’s then examination controller.

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The payments were allegedly made to gain access to question papers and answer keys ahead of the January 9 main examination.

Also Read | Mismatches in 2 answer keys exposed KPSC chairman role in Karnataka job scam: ED

CID arrested Gangwar and a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, in August and claimed to have unearthed the money trail for Rs 1.52 crore of advance bribes received by them out of the Rs 3.20 crore demanded from 10 candidates.

Gangwar and Kannale have been accused of providing the questions and answers for the entrance exam to select candidates at a resort near Bengaluru on the eve of the exams. The ED said Gangwar gave Sahukar and Geetha answer keys to provide to as many as six other candidates on the eve of the exam.

The 16 candidates who paid bribes were among the top 20 rank winners in the entrance exam, the CID and ED probes have revealed when names of candidates who allegedly admitted to paying bribes were compared to the final selection list.