A member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was arrested on Tuesday morning by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with fraud in the recruitment of veterinary doctors. B V Geetha, 46, was arrested after a court rejected her interim anticipatory bail petition on Monday.
Geetha was released from judicial custody last week in the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case linked to the KPSC fraud. The SIT said her arrest was partly prompted by her failure to appear for questioning on Monday, citing what it called “dodgy” reasons.
Geetha was produced before a magistrate on Tuesday and remanded to police custody for five days.
The SIT also stated that Geetha was involved in the recruitment fraud along with the arrested KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC exam controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer.
Geetha had served as a prosecutor for the Karnataka Lokayukta police, which investigates corruption cases. She served as a state information commissioner in 2020 before being inducted into the Lokayukta in 2022 during the chief ministerial tenure of BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai. Her appointment to the KPSC had the blessings of BJP veteran and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Sahukar.
The SIT was constituted by the Karnataka High Court on November 3 to investigate a fraud in the recruitment of 29 veterinary doctors for 400 vacancies through exams held on January 8 and 9, 2026.
The complainant in the police case is veterinarian Dr S Manjunath, who alleged large-scale fraud in the selection process. An unsuccessful candidate, he said 29 aspirants with poor academic records scored high marks in the exams. Out of 1,400 candidates who appeared for the exams, 329 were eventually selected.
Investigations by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which preceded the SIT probe, and the ED found that 16 candidates allegedly agreed to pay bribes ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh to KPSC officials, including Sahukar, Geetha, and Gangwar.
The payments were allegedly made to gain access to question papers and answer keys ahead of the January 9 main examination.
The CID arrested Gangwar and a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, in August and claimed to have unearthed the money trail for Rs 1.52 crore of bribes received by them out of the Rs 3.20 crore demanded from 10 candidates.
Gangwar and Kannale have been accused of providing the questions and answers for the exam to select candidates at a resort near Bengaluru on the eve of the exams.
The ED said Gangwar gave Sahukar and Geetha answer keys to provide to six other candidates.
The 16 candidates were among the top 20 rank winners, the CID and ED probes have revealed.