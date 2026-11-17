A member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) was arrested on Tuesday morning by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with fraud in the recruitment of veterinary doctors. B V Geetha, 46, was arrested after a court rejected her interim anticipatory bail petition on Monday.

Geetha was released from judicial custody last week in the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering case linked to the KPSC fraud. The SIT said her arrest was partly prompted by her failure to appear for questioning on Monday, citing what it called “dodgy” reasons.

Geetha was produced before a magistrate on Tuesday and remanded to police custody for five days.