KPSC FDA exams postponed after question paper is leaked; 6 arrested

The First Division Assistant (FDA) examination of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), scheduled to be held on Sunday, was cancelled Saturday evening after the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police busted a gang who had leaked the question paper.

Six persons, including a commercial tax inspector, were arrested by the CCB police.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “Tomorrow (24 January), KPSC is holding FDA examination. We got credible information that some people had gotten the question papers. After investigation, we detained six and seized the question papers from them. Information has been given to KPSC also.”

“We have seized around Rs 24 lakhs cash and three vehicles from the accused. Further investigation is on,” Patil added.

The arrested were identified as Rachappa, Chandrappa, Mahesh, Santosh, Srinivas and Nikith. The police said that a few of them were arrested from Ullal in Jnanabharathi, Bangalore University campus.

According to the police, Chandrappa, who works as a commercial tax inspector in Gandhinagar office, and Rachappa, are the prime accused in the case. Chandrappa’s house is in Ullal, from where they were arrested. The other accused were picked up from other parts of the city.

G Sathyavathi, Secretary of KPSC, in a media statement confirmed that the question papers had reached the hands of a few miscreants before the examinations, and both Kannada and English papers had been cancelled on Sunday.

He said the new schedule for the examinations would be announced in the coming days.