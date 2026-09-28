In Karnataka job fraud case, probes show paper leaks may be only one part

ED and CID probes into the alleged KPSC jobs scam suggest candidates were allegedly made to pay at different stages of recruitment.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 02:54 PM IST
KPSC exam paper leak, KPSC recruitment scam, KPSC paper leak case, Karnataka PSC scam, ED KPSC probe, Karnataka CID investigation, KPSC veterinary doctors exam, KPSC bribery case, KPSC recruitment fraud, Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, KPSC KAS recruitment, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Karnataka Public Service Commission news, Indian Express newsThe ED and CI findings emerged during the investigation into Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, 41, an IAS officer and former controller of KPSC examinations. (Express File Photo)
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Investigations into the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary doctors’ recruitment exam paper leak have uncovered indications of corruption beyond the leaks, including alleged manipulation of candidate shortlists after the exam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Karnataka Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) findings emerged during the investigation into Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, 41, an IAS officer and former controller of KPSC examinations.

CID arrested Gangwar on August 29, and ED took him into custody on September 18, over the January 2026 veterinary doctors’ exam paper leak.

What ED found

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ED, which searched 21 properties linked to alleged KPSC recruitment frauds, including those linked to the Commission’s chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and member Shantha Hosamani in August, told a special court last week that it had seized material indicating illegal practices by a KPSC official.

According to ED, rough diaries recovered from a KPSC official contained notes suggesting that selections were manipulated at the shortlisting stage for eligible candidates for posts including veterinary officers, assistant engineers in various departments, and motor vehicle inspectors over the past two years.

Also Read | KPSC veterinary exam scam: Probe reveals top rank winners paid Rs 1.52 crore for leaked papers

The notes allegedly listed candidates who appeared in the initial 1:3 eligibility lists, with monetary figures recorded against some names.

“During the searches conducted at the residence of a KPSC official, certain materials were seized, and analysis of the materials shows involvement of KPSC officials in collecting illegal gratification from candidates appearing in recruitment examinations conducted by the KPSC, on the assurance of final selection,” ED told the court.

13 calls to a KPSC candidate

The investigation has also brought Hosamani under scrutiny.

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CID and ED are investigating allegations that she shared 13 phone calls with a candidate, who was selected, before their interview for the recruitment of 384 gazetted probationers, or Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers.

The recruitment has since been put on hold; more than two lakh aspirants had appeared for the preliminary examination.

Gangwar told investigators during custodial interrogations that several KPSC officials collected bribes from candidates while preparing final merit lists for recruitments, according to the agencies.

Also Read | 4 villas, 20 aspirants: Fresh details emerge in Karnataka job fraud probe

ED told the court that it is investigating the total amount allegedly involved in the KPSC “bribes-for-jobs” scandal.

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In the veterinary doctors recruitment, CID and ED allege that 20 of the roughly 1,400 candidates who appeared for an exam for 400 vacancies paid more than Rs 2 crore to middleman Basavaraj Kannale to obtain the leaked questions. Kannale allegedly charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per candidate.

Also Read | Rs 3.6 lakh salary but Rs 40,000 ‘income’: Story of KPSC chairman’s downfall

Investigators allege that Rs 52 lakh of the proceeds was subsequently transferred to Gangwar and used to buy expensive jewellery in Bengaluru for his girlfriend.

The Karnataka High Court on September 21 ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police to probe the KPSC scam.

The state government has not yet constituted the SIT, as it is considering challenging the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court.

◆ KPSC scam investigation ◆
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