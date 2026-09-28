In Karnataka job fraud case, probes show paper leaks may be only one part

The ED and CI findings emerged during the investigation into Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, 41, an IAS officer and former controller of KPSC examinations. (Express File Photo)

Investigations into the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) veterinary doctors’ recruitment exam paper leak have uncovered indications of corruption beyond the leaks, including alleged manipulation of candidate shortlists after the exam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Karnataka Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) findings emerged during the investigation into Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, 41, an IAS officer and former controller of KPSC examinations.

CID arrested Gangwar on August 29, and ED took him into custody on September 18, over the January 2026 veterinary doctors’ exam paper leak.

What ED found

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ED, which searched 21 properties linked to alleged KPSC recruitment frauds, including those linked to the Commission’s chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and member Shantha Hosamani in August, told a special court last week that it had seized material indicating illegal practices by a KPSC official.