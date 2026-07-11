KPSC ex-chairman’s daughter booked for allegedly using fake income certificate

The Bengaluru police Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the daughter of a former chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for allegedly securing selection to a government post by submitting a false income certificate to claim reservation benefits.

According to the FIR filed by KPSC Assistant Secretary Udyoga Soudha, the accused, Suma S Sahukar, allegedly applied for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Industries and Commerce through the KPSC recruitment process in March 2024 under the 3B reservation category. She is accused of submitting an income and asset certificate declaring her family’s annual income as Rs 40,000 to establish eligibility under the category.