KPSC chairman was building Rs 35-crore corpus for hometown mall, school: ED

Arrested Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, 62, was building a Rs 35-crore complex in his hometown – a school, hostel, playground, mall, and convention hall – according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The agency made these submissions during bail hearings for Sahukar and co-accused KPSC member B V Geetha before a special court. Arguments from both sides concluded on Monday, and the court reserved its verdict.
The agency stated that architectural drawings were prepared for the “dream project” in Shahpur, Yadgir district, on land owned by Sahukar’s wife.
The parent of a candidate who allegedly paid a bribe for leaked answer keys in the January veterinary doctors exam was designated as the proposed school’s caretaker.
Sahukar and KPSC were at the centre of a series of investigative reports by The Indian Express on the recruitment scam published in September.
This newspaper found a larger pattern of irregularities during the tenure of Sahukar, who was handpicked by the BJP for the KPSC in 2019 and shielded by the Congress, which came to power in Karnataka in 2023.”
Cash deals, answer key leaks
Sahukar and Geetha are accused of leaking answer keys to nine aspirants for the January 9 veterinary officers exam in exchange for bribes ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. The agency alleged Sahukar received Rs 10 lakh from the parent of the 3rd-rank candidate (part of a Rs 20 lakh deal), while Geetha received Rs 20 lakh from the 1st-rank candidate (part of a Rs 40 lakh deal) on the eve of the exam.
The agency focused on cash transactions exceeding Rs 10 crore between Sahukar and real estate businessman S P Dayanand, including Rs 4.99 crore transferred between August 2025 and December 2025. Searches at Sahukar’s residence between August 18 and 24 uncovered a notebook and loose sheets tracking exam candidates and cash dealings.
Defence counsel C H Hanumantharaya argued Sahukar qualified for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not accused of personally receiving over Rs 1 crore in proceeds of crime.
ED counsel Maheshwari D M, however, argued that “the statutory threshold amount can be decided only after filing of the prosecution complaint” and cannot be linked to only one candidate but to the entire crime of corruption in the KPSC recruitment process.
The ED counsel argued that Sahukar was “dealing in substantial cash transactions outside the banking channels” with real estate businessman Dayanand. The agency alleged that the cash deals, aggregating to Rs 10 crore with S P Dayananda, happened at Sahukar’s home.
The defence counsel for B V Geetha argued that she should receive special consideration under the PMLA because she is a woman. In response, the agency contended that Geetha was “not a scapegoat”. It pointed out that she is a non-practising advocate who served as a prosecutor for the state Lokayukta, an anti-corruption agency, and that she was fully aware of her actions.
Investigations by the Karnataka CID and ED implicated Sahukar, Geetha, and exam controller Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, an IAS officer, in allegedly leaking questions and keys to around 20 aspirants. On Monday, the Karnataka High Court ordered ADGP R Hitendra to lead a reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe KPSC recruitment scams, directing that the ED and SIT probes must complement each other. The CID is due to file its chargesheet by November 26.