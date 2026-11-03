KPSC chairman was building Rs 35-crore corpus for hometown mall, school: ED

Arrested Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, 62, was building a Rs 35-crore complex in his hometown – a school, hostel, playground, mall, and convention hall – according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The agency made these submissions during bail hearings for Sahukar and co-accused KPSC member B V Geetha before a special court. Arguments from both sides concluded on Monday, and the court reserved its verdict.

The agency stated that architectural drawings were prepared for the “dream project” in Shahpur, Yadgir district, on land owned by Sahukar’s wife.

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The parent of a candidate who allegedly paid a bribe for leaked answer keys in the January veterinary doctors exam was designated as the proposed school’s caretaker.