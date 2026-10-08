KPSC chairman Sahukar, member Geetha took bribes to leak answer keys

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe has revealed that the now-suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member B V Geetha allegedly leaked answer keys for the January 6 veterinary doctors recruitment exam in exchange for bribes.

Sahukar reportedly leaked the keys to an aspirant for a Rs 10 lakh advance, who subsequently secured the third rank, while Geetha allegedly provided them to the first-rank winner for a Rs 20 lakh advance.

They were arrested by the ED on Tuesday following a probe into allegations of money laundering by KPSC officials through job frauds in the Commission with a specific reference to the fraud in the recruitment of veterinary doctors for Karnataka.

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The ED’s findings with respect to Sahukar and Geetha were presented in court on Wednesday, where the agency submitted that the two had obtained the answer keys for 80 questions prepared for the entrance exam from the now-arrested KPSC Controller of Exams and IAS officer, Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, and supplied it to as many as six candidates.

Incidentally, Gangwar and a middleman Basavaraj Kannale were earlier arrested for allegedly leaking up to 80 questions to as many as 11 aspirants for bribes ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

“In the case of the previous arrests, it was the questions that were leaked. Here, in this case, it is the answer keys,” the ED counsel Madhu N Rao told the court. “This is a different modus operandi from the first cases,” he added.

The ED probe has found that four other candidates – the eight, ninth, 11th and 12th rank winners – were also given access to answer keys by Sahukar and Geetha.

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The probe found that Geetha gave the names of six aspirants to Exam Controller Gangwar and he, in turn, looked at the seating arrangement for them in the exam hall and then provided the answer keys for the specific set of question papers they would receive on the exam day, the ED counsel said.

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“Only 80 answers (For 100 questions) were given, and the candidates were asked to memorise them. This is why these candidates have all got the same answers wrong in the exam,” the counsel added.

The ED has shown “prima facie that the two accused were misusing their positions for leakage of answer keys to the two candidates for consideration of illegal gratification of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively,” the special court said while remanding Sahukar and Geetha to ED’s custody till October 19.

The ED probe also “prima facie discloses that Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, VH (the third rank candidate), her father, NB (the first rank candidate) and his father, and Shivashankarappa Sahukar and B V Geetha were connected with monetary transactions…” the court observed.

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The ED has taken the two accused into custody until October 19 to probe transactions with other selected candidates and to find the money trail from the bribes.