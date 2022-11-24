scorecardresearch
Kolar govt teacher suspected of producing fake disability certificate to land job 25 yrs ago, probe ordered

The teacher, KV Paramesh, has been working in the Government Higher Primary School, Battarahalli for nearly 25 years.

The official said the complaint against Paramesh could also be a fallout of a ‘property dispute’. He added that Paramesh will be sacked if it is found that he is not disabled. (File)

The Karnataka department of public instruction, which comes under the school education department, has started a probe against an assistant teacher of a government school in Kolar district after receiving a complaint that the teacher allegedly produced a ‘fake disability certificate’ to get the job. The teacher, KV Paramesh, has been working in the Government Higher Primary School, Battarahalli for nearly 25 years.

According to sources in the school education department, the complainant is a relative of the teacher. “We received a complaint a month ago from one of Paramesh’s cousins who informed us that he had produced a fake disability certificate to get a government job. When we repeatedly asked the teacher to submit his physical fitness certificate, he did not comply. As per government rules, we wrote to the health and family welfare department, which has formed a three-member medical board,” said an official.

The official added that “despite the medical board giving a couple of deadlines to Paramesh to appear for the fitness test, he did not turn up. Once again, the health and family welfare department has written to the medical board to set another date for the fitness test. We are waiting for that to happen.”

The official said the complaint against Paramesh could also be a fallout of a ‘property dispute’. He added that Paramesh will be sacked if it is found that he is not disabled.

A government school teacher in Kolar said, “I know Paramesh personally and I also know that he is perfectly fit. The entire teaching community in Kolar is aware that Paramesh has produced a fake disability certificate to get a government job. He has been working for almost 25 years and at the time of his appointment, technology was not so efficient and verification of documents happened manually. In fact, producing a disability certificate can directly land one a government job and it also helps one get an additional medical allowance. He is also a farmer and is dealing with a lot of personal problems. It is important that the government takes action against him immediately.”

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:26:39 pm
