Kodagu sexual assault case: Homestay owner seeks bail; court says victim need not be party

The Karnataka Government said the tourism department had cancelled the homestay's registration after the alleged sexual assault incident came to light. Representative Image

The owner of a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district has moved a sessions court seeking bail after being arrested for reportedly withholding information about the alleged sexual assault of a US tourist by one of his employees.

The court initially directed that the victim be made a party to the bail plea. However, on April 25, it reversed this decision, ruling that her inclusion was not required.

The owner, who runs a well-known homestay in South Kodagu, was arrested on April 22 after the worker allegedly spiked a foreign tourist’s drink and sexually assaulted her on April 12. The worker, a resident of Jharkhand, has been charged with rape and criminal intimidation.