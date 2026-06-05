US tourist ‘rape’ at Kodagu homestay: District court rejects main accused’s bail plea

The alleged incident came to light in the third week of April after the US tourist alerted officials at the US embassy after leaving the Kodagu homestay. (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A district court in Karnataka’s Kodagu has rejected the bail plea of a worker accused of sexually assaulting an American tourist at a homestay facility in the scenic hill region in April this year.

The district court, which earlier granted bail to the homestay owner on May 2, rejected the bail plea of the 25-year-old resort worker on Thursday.

“The petition filed by the petitioner/accused no. 1 under Section 483 of BNSS, 2023 is dismissed,” the district court ruled on Thursday.

Earlier, the court allowed the release of the homestay owner on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and imposed a condition that he should not leave the court’s jurisdiction. He was arrested for allegedly withholding information about the alleged sexual assault.