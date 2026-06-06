Senior IPS officer’s wife dies in elephant attack at family’s coffee estate in Kodagu

Sandhya Achaya, 51, had gone to inspect work at the estate near Titimati along with the estate manager and driver when the elephant attacked them.

The wife of a senior IPS officer was killed in an elephant attack at the family’s coffee estate in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Friday morning, bringing renewed focus on the continuing human-elephant conflict in the region.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 10 am and 10.15 am near Konanakatte village when Sandhya Achaya, 51, the wife of Sunil Achaya, had gone to inspect work at the estate near Titimati along with the estate manager and driver.

A wild elephant reportedly emerged unexpectedly and charged at the group. While the manager and driver managed to escape, Sandhya was caught in the attack and suffered severe injuries. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, officials said.