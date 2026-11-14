Trapped under capsized boat, Gujarat tourist couple drowns in Karnataka

A couple from Gujarat drowned after a boat carrying their family capsized during a water sports activity in the Harangi backwaters in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Friday evening. Their two children, who were also on board, survived the accident.

The victims, Dharmesh, 50, and his wife Nimmi, 48, were residents of Surat. Their 24-year-old daughter and 21-year-old son were rescued following the incident.

According to the police, the family arrived in Kodagu two days ago and visited the area near Kushalnagar only on Friday. In the evening, they went for boating at Adventure Water Sports, a private water sports facility operating near Aanekadu, close to the Harangi Dam.