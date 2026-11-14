Trapped under capsized boat, Gujarat tourist couple drowns in Karnataka

A couple from Gujarat drowned after a boat carrying their family capsized during a water sports activity in the Harangi backwaters in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Friday evening. Their two children, who were also on board, survived the accident.
The victims, Dharmesh, 50, and his wife Nimmi, 48, were residents of Surat. Their 24-year-old daughter and 21-year-old son were rescued following the incident.
According to the police, the family arrived in Kodagu two days ago and visited the area near Kushalnagar only on Friday. In the evening, they went for boating at Adventure Water Sports, a private water sports facility operating near Aanekadu, close to the Harangi Dam.
Boat operator took a sharp turn
The accident reportedly occurred around 6 pm when the boat overturned while negotiating a sharp turn at high speed. Preliminary accounts suggest that the operator lost control of the vessel.
“All four occupants were wearing life jackets. While the two children were rescued by residents and water sports staff after falling into the water, Dharmesh and Nimmi were trapped underneath the overturned boat and drowned,” a police officer said.
Following the incident, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The couple’s bodies were subsequently recovered from the water.
Case against boat operator
The Kushalnagar rural police registered a case against the boat operator under a Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section related to causing death by negligence.
The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing, including how the boat lost balance during the turn and whether prescribed safety procedures were followed at the water sports facility.
Further investigation is underway.