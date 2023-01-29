Know Your City: Built in the 1850s, Balabrooie Guest House stands tall as a symbol of Bengaluru’s rich heritage

From housing prominent officials of British India, diwans of erstwhile Mysuru kingdom and some of the notable chief ministers of Karnataka, the 170-year-old Balabrooie Guest House, nestled in the heart of the city, has been a veritable symbol of Bengaluru’s rich heritage.

The guest house, which once sprawled across around 14 acres, saw some of its portions being allocated for the Seven Ministers’ Quarters and the official residence of the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. Today, it occupies a relatively modest 3.5 acres.

Constructed in the colonial style of architecture, the guest house is one of the few buildings in Bengaluru that has not become a casualty of the rapid progress witnessed by the city over the past four decades. Apart from eight rooms to house various dignitaries visiting Bengaluru from other parts of the country, one of the chambers is allocated to the Claims Commissioner of the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots.

The structure is a remnant of an earlier period of colonial architecture between 1850 and 1880, which was more classical in style and laid greater emphasis on proportions, says Meera Iyer of Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Compared to buildings of the later colonial era, the decorations are quite muted.

Balabrooie or Ballabrooie derives its name from Manx words ‘balley’, which means farmstead or home, and ‘brooie’, which means by the river, Iyer says. She disputes claims that Sir Mark Cubbon, the chief commissioner of Bengaluru in the 1850s built the structure. John Garrett, a Wesleyan missionary who came to Bengaluru in 1839 and started the Central High School – which later became Central College – was granted a plot of land in 1858 to build a “good substantial bungalow suitable for the residence of a gentleman.” This was how Balabrooie came to be, she says.

Post Garrett’s death, it was inherited by his son-in-law Benjamin Lewis Rice, who sold it to the Mysore government in 1897, Iyer explains. It then became the official residence of the diwans, and many eminent personalities including Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore stayed as guests. A plaque is still present at Balabrooie to commemorate Tagore’s stay in Room No. 5 of the historic structure. Among the diwans who stayed here include Sir M Visvesvaraya and Sir Mirza Ismail.

After Independence, the bungalow was turned into the official residence of the chief minister of Mysuru state and later the chief minister of Karnataka. K C Reddy, the first chief minister of Mysuru state stayed here, followed by CMs of Karnataka such as S Nijalingappa, Devraj Urs and others. However, when former chief minister S R Bommai stayed here, he lost power, paving way for a superstition among his successors that the building was “unlucky”.

The mansion also housed the offices of the Department of Tourism before it was converted to a guest house maintained by the State Hospitality Organisation.

The guest house is now at the centre of a dispute as successive state governments have had plans to transform this historic building to ‘Constitution Club’, an exclusive club for legislators of the state. The move was stonewalled by heritage buffs who fear the aesthetic of the structure will be lost if any changes are made, apart from concerns that many century-old trees inside the Balabrooie complex would be chopped.

The proposal to convert it into a Constitution Club was first mooted in 2008 by the BJP government. The Congress government, which succeeded the BJP in 2013, was also keen on the same. Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri also pushed for the club in October 2021.

The matter was taken up by the Karnataka High Court as part of a PIL filed by an activist seeking directions to the state government to comply with the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act and other rules. Having ordered status quo in October 2021, the court permitted the state government to convert the Balabrooie Guest House into Constitution Club for legislators, “without making any structural modification and there will be no damage to trees in respect of the guest house…”.