Know Your City: Western architecture meets east at this library in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park

In the heart of Bengaluru’s beloved Cubbon Park sits an iconic building that is a superlative example of colonial-era architecture as well as the Karnataka capital’s flagship reference library. The State Central Library, housed in the Seshadri Iyer Memorial Hall, has existed since the building started to be used as a library 108 years ago. The origin of the building, however, goes back to Sir Seshadri Iyer, who had served for eighteen years as the dewan of the princely state of Mysore.

As the brain behind the early development of Bengaluru as the city recognisable today as well as the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric project, Iyer was respected by both the British and the local population. According to the records at the library, the prime mover behind the building was Viceroy Lord Curzon, who wrote to the Resident, Donald Robertson, to have a hall built in Sheshadri Iyer’s memory. A sum of over a lakh was raised from the public to fund the construction. The building, which was completed in 1908, remains in excellent condition for its age. A statue of Iyer unveiled there in 1913 by Curzon’s successor Lord Hardinge remains there to this day.

Originally, the building housed 4,750 books. Today, that figure stands at 364,822. (Express Photo by Jithendra M) Originally, the building housed 4,750 books. Today, that figure stands at 364,822. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

According to Meera Iyer, convener of the Bengaluru chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the granite pillars and other decorative elements represent Karnataka architecture, while its Greco-Roman elements such as Tuscan and Corinthian decorative columns showcase colonial architecture.

While the library started out on a membership basis, today it serves as a reference library, with visitors free to access volumes and read them on the premises. (Express Photo by Jithendra M) While the library started out on a membership basis, today it serves as a reference library, with visitors free to access volumes and read them on the premises. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

The building itself is built in a rough semicircle around a central dome that rises above the main repository of books. The dome is also significant in that it is built apparently without supportive elements beneath it. Roman influence is visible here too, with a depiction of a laurel wreath on the inner portion of the dome. The high placement of windows in the central structure also ensures excellent lighting in the daytime.

The institution has also come a long way as a library. The hall was first converted into a library in 1915, the year after Sir M Visvesvaraya, also dewan of the Mysore state, donated the building to the then State Public Library. Originally, the building housed 4,750 books. Today, that figure stands at 364,822. A Braille section is a dozen feet high, with shelves accessible by stairs and walkways.

The building itself is built in a rough semicircle around a central dome that rises above the main repository of books. The dome is also significant in that it is built apparently without supportive elements beneath it. (Express Photo by Jithendra M) The building itself is built in a rough semicircle around a central dome that rises above the main repository of books. The dome is also significant in that it is built apparently without supportive elements beneath it. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

While the library was originally maintained by a committee, it was taken over by the state government in 1966. The library also serves as a copyright repository—for every book published in the state, the library obtains three copies under the Press and Registration of Books Act (1967).

According to M Sarojamma, deputy director of the library, an initiative to preserve the books placed here has been underway since 2019. This is particularly important for the 500 or so rare books that have their home in the library, including several century-old biographies in Braille, originally printed for the US Library of Congress.

Perhaps the most ancient occupant is a set of palm leaf inscriptions that are estimated to be several centuries old. These fragile records are written in Sanskrit using an archaic Kannada script. A more recent occupant of the library is a copy of the Constitution covered in gold-leaf, complete with replica signatures of the members of the Constituent Assembly, accompanied by replicas of ancient Jain scriptures.

While the library started out on a membership basis, today it serves as a reference library, with visitors free to access volumes and read them on the premises. It is open to visitors on all days from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm, except on Mondays.