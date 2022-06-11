Know Your City | Bengaluru’s heritage landmark: The architectural magnificence called Opera House

Written by Ashiqa Jose M

Opera House – a landmark well-known to the population of Bengaluru has now become a lost memory left to those who have been a part of the city since the very beginning. The architectural magnificence on Brigade Road had almost become a distant souvenir until Samsung Electronics opened the Largest Mobile Experience Center in 2018. This is the Opera House in Ashok Nagar.

The historic building was built in the 1930s by Thomas Charles William (TCW) Skipp, creating a breakthrough for the city since its construction. According to Yashaswini Sharma, a historian and architect, “Skipp was also involved with the construction of the Indian Institute of Science building.”

Before the Opera House was built, the land was initially bought by Yusuf Sait, a royal tailor for the Mysuru Maharaja, in 1913. Later, the British bought it during the cantonment days to create a space that facilitated theatrical performances, operas, and boxing matches. “The Opera House was quite popular among the European population,” said Sharma. While it also had live performances, a significant aspect of this heritage building was the

boxing mania that gripped the space between the 1930s and 1950s. Fuelled by the troops who arrived during World War II, these matches were fought with recklessness and great military strength.

However, after Skipp’s death in 1939, the building was sold to the Mudaliars, who later utilised it as a cinema hall. “Earlier on MG Road, there were many film theatres such as Crystal Picture Palace, MG Road Plaza, and even Opera House that screened English films at the time, before we got freedom. It was all meant for the European community,” said Suresh Moona, a renowned historian from Bengaluru. But in 1948, after India gained freedom, the public was also given access to these centres. This further led to the gradual decline in the screening of English films but also brought in various other languages. Over the time, the building was leased out by several people, and the screening of B-grade movies began, causing the Opera House to lose its sheen. The ownerships changed, and women and children were less likely to be seen around its premises.

Samsung Opera House Samsung Opera House

Fast-forward to 1980, the space was utilised to run businesses especially selling local treats and jewellery; progressively turning into a hangout spot in Brigade Road. Following disputes between the owner, Ramakrishnan, and the tenants, the Opera House was shut down for over 20 years. After 24 years of prolonged battle, Ramakrishnan won the case in 2008. However, this was under the condition that the construction of the building remains the same,

preserving its heritage. Samsung, then, leased out the building in 2016, intending to promote its brand with a touch of elegance. Although the monument has undergone various changes pertaining to its functions, the architectural

structure remained the same, highlighting the masterpiece.

“The design is what we identify as Colonial Gothic with a bit of influence of regional architecture, which can be seen in the parapet molding. But otherwise, it was a colonial building; it has that typical sloping roof and moldings associated with colonialism,” says Sharma. It is a 33,000-sqft space with its central area covered by the dance floor on the ground floor, surrounded by semi-circular arches and the private dining balconies that overlook the stage. The roof, sloping from the outside, is covered by Mangalore Tiles, while the western element was showcased through two staircases that lead to the first floor.

Samsung then reused the old, once fragmented, and abandoned building into the largest experience centre. Naresh V Narasimhan of ‘Venkataraman and Associates’ had put extra care and effort into renovating this heritage building with minimum interference. Besides the strengthening and polishing of walls and other restructurings, the arches, lime mortar walls, brickwork, wooden flooring, and Corinthian Columns have not been changed.

“That is why I am very happy with the company. Without demolishing the old structure and retaining the external elevation, it has converted it into a modern showroom. I think the Samsung company is a model for anyone who wants to bring down the structure. Since the old structures are very strong, retaining the external elevation along with several changes can also bring back the heritage aspect of it. When companies retain these historical buildings and modify the changes inside, it retains the culture and heritage of Bengaluru,” Moona said.