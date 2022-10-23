Know Your City: How ‘military hotels’ made Bengaluru a culinary landmark for meat lovers

While India has made several attempts towards decolonisation in the cultural, political and education scenes, some remains of the colonial past are dotting Bengaluru’s culinary scene.

The concept of a ‘military hotel’ is central to the city’s food culture. Even before local delicacies like masala dosa, idli, vada and “by two” coffee took centre stage, Maratha-style non-vegetarian dishes had caught the colonial rulers by surprise.

Tagging along with the varieties of pulav, the lunch is served with kheema unde (mutton mince balls), mutton liver fry, chicken pepper dry, and chilli chicken.

One of the oldest and the longest-standing “military hotels” in the city is New Govinda Rao Military Hotel located at Cottonpete. The 114-year-old restaurant is now run by Kishore Kumar, a third-generation proprietor.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kumar recalls how his great-grandfather Govinda Rao and his two wives, who lived in a 1,300 sq ft house in Akkipete, stumbled upon the idea of a “home mess”, which served as the foundation stone for the iconic restaurant. “Back then, our ancestors had a lot of free time and were not occupied with any major work. That is when my great-grandfather and his two wives started cooking idli, pulav and chicken pulav, among other dishes, and selling them in the neighbourhood. The dishes had a Maratha touch complete with homegrown masala, ghee and spices, which was then a fresh concept,” says Kumar.

However, the food lovers were not just the Bangaloreans, but also the Britishers who yearned for a change from the monotonous food served in their military camp.

The 114-year-old restaurant is now run by Kishore Kumar, a third-generation proprietor.

Kumar explains that British military personnel who were parading through the city happened to chance upon his great-grandfather’s “home mess”. “The military personnel were early risers and would start their day with breakfast around 6am. When they chanced upon Govinda Rao’s mess, they found our Maratha-style cuisine favourable to their taste buds. Maratha cuisines are usually spicy, and a big thumbs-up from the military personnel made all the difference. Since the early 20th century, several British military personnel had frequented the hotel early in the morning to savour the idli-and-paya-soup combination, biryani and chapati, among other dishes,” says Kumar.

“Many onlookers observing the growing military footfall in the hotel started calling it a hotel for military personnel. Which is when the British officers themselves suggested the restaurant be named a ‘military hotel’. Moreover, as people from the Maratha community, we always look up to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a warrior. At the same time, we were also meat lovers, which was also the reason to cook and have non-vegetarian dishes,” Kumar says.

Cut to 2022, the cooks at New Govinda Rao Military Hotel wake up at 3am and follow the tradition of serving the early risers, starting 6am. In the mornings, the restaurant serves idli, mutton leg soup and the steaming hot pulav that is prepared in an interesting fashion. The rice here is cooked in a meaty stock and not with the meat itself. One can order a mutton or chicken pulav or plain pulav. Tagging along with the varieties of pulav, the lunch is served with kheema unde (mutton mince balls), mutton liver fry, chicken pepper dry, and chilli chicken.

“Of course, we have a special ingredient, which is a trade secret and enhances the flavours of our dishes. Biryani is cooked with a mixture of green leaves, ghee, green chilli and other spices while the dry items are heavy on red chillies and homegrown masala powders,” Kumar says.

The "military hotels" are usually closed on Mondays, while you can expect huge crowds on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Following the Maratha cuisine are also the brothers Lokesh and Rajiv, who run the 91-year-old Shivaji Military Hotel in Banashankari. While the eatery sees young crowds and families alike today, there was a time when its main customers were Maratha soldiers.

According to the brothers, the eatery was once under the charge of S Mannaji Rao, a Maratha himself who introduced biryani at the restaurant. The restaurant retained its popularity by following the traditional Maratha-style recipes. It was the pioneer in donne biryani, short-grained rice mixed with marinated meat and spices such as coriander, cumin, ginger, garlic and masala. The combination is then cooked on firewood and served in a donne, which translates to “cups made from eco-friendly leaves”. The eatery serves a range of delicacies including the famous chicken and mutton donne biryani, chicken leg, mutton dry, mutton fry, chilli chicken, pepper chicken and much more.

The “military hotels” are usually closed on Mondays, while you can expect huge crowds on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.