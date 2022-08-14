scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Know Your City: Meese Thimmaiah – Bengaluru’s beloved cop who became its traffic police mascot

Installed in 2019 by the Bengaluru city police, the bust of M Thimmaiah, along with his trademark bushy imperial moustache, symbolises sacrifice and commuter discipline, according to officers.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
August 14, 2022 7:00:45 am
According to the Bengaluru traffic police, Thimmaiah’s statue symbolises the good relationship and mutual respect between the Bengaluru police and citizens.(Express Photo by Jithendra M)

‘Diligent’, ‘prompt’ and ‘big moustache’ – these are what people think of when they recall head constable Marichikaiah Thimmaiah, fondly known as ‘Meese (moustache) Thimmaiah’. Those who have passed the General Post Office (GPO) traffic signal at Ambedkar Veedhi road in Bengaluru can hardly be oblivious to Thimmaiah’s statue installed near the signal. Ask traffic police officers nearby about him and you will be sure to hear tales of respect and discipline.

Installed in 2019 by the Bengaluru city police in collaboration with Fortis Hospital to pay tribute to Thimmaiah, the bust of the celebrated traffic cop, along with his trademark bushy imperial moustache, symbolises sacrifice and valour, according to officers.

Born in 1953, Thimmaiah was a police constable who served from 1976 to 1995. A native of Koratagere in the state’s Tumkur, he was famous for his smiling face and selfless dedication towards service. Thimmaiah manned the GPO circle for several years until an unfortunate incident led to his death while the constable was on duty. On August 26, 1995 he was run over by a speeding vehicle at the GPO circle while trying to save the lives of a foreign woman and schoolchildren.

Also read |Know Your City: From deterring invaders to paving way for the urban landscape, the story of Bangalore Fort

According to the Bengaluru traffic police, Thimmaiah’s statue symbolises the good relationship and mutual respect between the Bengaluru police and citizens. In fact, to honour his bravery and sacrifice, the GPO circle has also been renamed as Police Thimmaiah Circle and he is now the mascot of the Bengaluru traffic police in their road safety awareness campaigns. According to various media reports, Thimmaiah dealt sternly with passengers who travelled on the footboards of buses, traffic violators and drunk drivers with his long lathi. Neither could he stand people who shouted or used abusive slurs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...

Gopinath V, who is currently the traffic inspector of Cubbon Park traffic police station, recalls how Thimmaiah manned the GPO circle while twirling his big moustache. Recalling his first encounter with Thimmaiah, Gopinath said, “When I was in college in the 1990s, I happened to violate traffic rules by driving on the wrong side at GPO Circle. Thimmaiah, who was deployed there, gave me an earful. As college students, we used to literally take a ride around the GPO Circle just to catch a glimpse of him working. He was very affectionate towards youngsters and that is what pulled many young college students, including me, towards him.”

Retired traffic officials who worked with him recall how VIPs used to gesture respectfully from their cars in response to Thimmaiah’s graceful salute. M D David, a retired police officer, said, “He was the only traffic police constable who got a salute back from VIPs. He was a rare, yet decorated officer. He also made sure to stop the movement of heavy vehicles if schoolchildren or other pedestrians were crossing the road. He used to visit schools and colleges occasionally to train students in traffic signalling and he always carried that infectious smile with him that people, especially youngsters at that time, loved about him.”

More from Bangalore
Also read |Know Your City: From a godown to a bakery. Here’s the journey of Bengaluru’s 120-year-old Albert Bakery

Puttaswamy, who currently works as assistant sub-inspector (traffic) at Cubbon Park station, says the statue was built as a memorial to celebrate Thimmaiah’s selflessness and also symbolises commuter discipline. “A lot of Bengalureans used to visit Thimmaiah sir personally and talk to him. Some to just check out his moustache as well. Not just commoners, even young police officers loved to meet him. During my early days when I was joining the police department, I used to talk to him and listen to his experiences. He was polite, but also very strict when it came to duty. Motorists actually did not violate rules after spotting him at the traffic signal. He was a true inspiration and a role model for young police officers then and now,” he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:00:45 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

3

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

4

'This is no way for a free society to behave': Salman Rushdie wrote to Rajiv Gandhi after ban on 'The Satanic Verses'

5

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds
Supertech Twin Towers

Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds

Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy

Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest rly bridge over Chenab

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Premium
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
On 'Big Tech'

Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after her heartbreaking loss
Commonwealth Games

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after her heartbreaking loss

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement