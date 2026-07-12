Know Your City | Madras Sappers Museum in Bengaluru now open to public

For centuries, Bengaluru has been shaped by its military history – from the time of Kempe Gowda to the modern Cantonment area – which the Madras Sappers had no small hand in creating. For those Bengaluru residents interested in the history of the Sappers, their Museum is now open to members of the public who register to visit on certain days.

The Sappers have a long and storied history from their roots as the Madras Pioneers, in legendary battlefields across India and the world.

They were at Assaye, which Duke Wellington (who would later face generals of the calibre of Napoleon and Jean Soult) remembered as one of the bloodiest battles he had ever seen. They were at Meeanee, where their lightly-armed men came to the aid of the 50th Cheshire Regiment in dire straits, prompting the Englishmen to later exchange their “shako” hats as a mark of respect (surviving even today in the form of the “doopta” headgear).