Know Your City: Kempegowda towers – structures that once contributed to Bengaluru’s security and global scientific missions

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set to unveil a giant 108ft-bronze statue of Kempegowda I, the founder of Bengaluru, at the city airport on November 11, it is worth remembering that the landmarks established by the Kempegowdas are still cherished by the residents of Bengaluru.

The four Kempegowda towers in the city are one of the earliest markers that still define the township of Bengaluru. However, historians are quick to point out that the Kempegowda towers were not built by Kempegowda I but by his son Immadi Kempegowda, or Kempegowda II.

Bengaluru-based historian Arun Prasad explains that the towers were built not just to mark the boundaries of the city but also for other reasons. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Bengaluru-based historian Arun Prasad explains that the towers were built not just to mark the boundaries of the city but also for other reasons. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Although Kempegowda I founded Bengaluru by erecting the mud fort in the heart of the city and by establishing several water bodies, his son carried his legacy forward by building more forts, lakes, and temples that laid the groundwork for creating an efficient township.

Among the notable contributions of Kempegowda II, the four towers located in Mekhri circle, Lalbagh, Gavipuram, and Ulsoor, are still considered as structures that mark the boundaries of Bengaluru. The towers are believed to have been erected in the 16th century.

Bengaluru-based historian Arun Prasad explains that the towers were built not just to mark the boundaries of the city but also for other reasons.

He says, “Although many believe that the towers were built to mark the boundaries of Bengaluru, they were actually built more from a military standpoint. It was a strategic move by Kempegowda II to erect these towers… and to guard the new township (Bengaluru) from any invasion. Guards were deployed on these towers to monitor enemy movements and to prevent any sort of attack on the city. Not just the four towers, Kempegowda II also built many towers in other places like Magadi, Shivagange, and Kolar which still exist.”

Apart from the towers, Kempegowda II is also credited with building many lakes, and water tanks to cater to the drinking and agricultural needs of the city. (Express Photo by Jithendra M) Apart from the towers, Kempegowda II is also credited with building many lakes, and water tanks to cater to the drinking and agricultural needs of the city. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Prasad also points out that the towers were deliberately built on elevated land, especially on hillocks. “The towers were usually built on hillocks or at elevated points, so that the guards could get a bird’s eye view of the possible intrusion by enemies. Interestingly, most of the towers were built close to water bodies. The Mekhri circle tower is close to Sankey tank, the Lalbagh tower is close to the Lalbagh lake, the Ulsoor tower is close to the Ulsoor lake, and the Gavipuram tower close to the Kempambudhi lake,” says Prasad.

Interestingly, the British also discovered that the hillock on which the Lalbagh tower has been erected, is about 3,000 million years old, almost going back to the time of the formation of the earth.

Prasad states that the Mekhri circle tower and the Lalbagh tower were a few of the points from where the British carried out the ‘Great Trigonometric Survey’ that determined the height of Mt Everest, among others. Also, the design of the towers was mostly borrowed from the architectural style of the Vijayanagara empire. Apart from the towers, Kempegowda II is also credited with building many lakes, and water tanks to cater to the drinking and agricultural needs of the city.