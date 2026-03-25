Know Your City: From Padminis to pre-war classics, Bengaluru’s vintage car enthusiasts keep automotive nostalgia alive

Rare is the Bangalorean who does not have some nostalgia for the cars of their childhood, from Padminis and Ambassadors to even the Maruti 800. Automobile lovers of all ages have taken this nostalgia a step further, restoring and driving the cars of yesterday, going back even beyond World War II.

Most vintage car enthusiasts in the city are members of the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club – one of the older Indian clubs of its kind, dating back to 1979. According to club secretary and former IAS officer T R Raghunandan, the club has just over 300 members and conducts several events a year, ranging from car displays to promote good causes to outstation drives.

While one might expect this hobby to attract only older people, Raghunandan says it attracts people across age groups. “Enthusiasts are enthusiasts. Our oldest member is a founding member at 92, while the youngest member is 18. The average age is around 60, which is an issue of concern in that we need more young people.”

The age gap also shapes how members define a “vintage” car.

“The norm was that you wouldn’t allow an Indian classic or car…the older generation considered even the post-war cars to be not fit for vintage classification. But now there is a greater interest in modern classics or ‘young timers’. The old school might believe in a Rolls Royce or Bentley from the 30s or 40s…..but many youngsters want to consider Contessas and early Marutis,” Raghunandan explains.

He also notes that maintaining a vintage car is not always more expensive than owning a modern one, which often uses imported parts and relies on planned obsolescence. A vintage car might have a much simpler system that isn’t worn out by daily commutes and drives. Some models, for instance, do not even require fuel pumps, as fuel flows through gravity.

However, club president P Suresh points out that finding skilled mechanics can be a challenge, as many modern mechanics are unfamiliar with older systems.

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For Raghunandan, the passion began in childhood, as it did for many other hobbyists, after seeing older cars on the road. “Every generation aspires to the cars they saw growing up,” he says. Suresh echoes the sentiment: “I still remember my father’s car… cars are almost like family.”

The hobby is also deeply community-driven. Enthusiasts exchange information through social media, help each other source spare parts, and track down vehicles for sale.

But it is not a hobby for those who want to keep their hands clean. Raghunandan’s garage is filled with tools and equipment for regular repairs on his collection. Among his cars are a Fiat 1100D, once owned by his father-in-law, and his wife’s Morris Minor. One standout in his collection is a 1933 Austin 7, which once appeared in an episode of Malgudi Days.

Such stories are common among Bengaluru’s vintage car community. Suresh, for example, owns a Morris Minor that Abhishek Bachchan drove in the film Phir Milenge.