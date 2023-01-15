Know Your City: Tales of bravery housed at Madras Sappers’ museum in Bengaluru

The Madras Engineer Group (MEG), popularly known as the Madras Sappers, is a group of the Corps of Engineers in the Indian Army. Its headquarters – located at Halasuru in Bengaluru – have been chosen as the venue for the Army Day parade this year. After India’s Independence, the Army Day parade will take place outside the national capital for the first time.

The Madras Sappers draw their origin from the erstwhile Madras Presidency Army of the British Raj and are older than the other two groups of the Corps of Engineers – Bengal Sappers and Bombay Sappers.

The motto of the Madras Sappers is ‘Sarvatra’ (everywhere in Sanskrit) and the Thambis, as the troops of the Madras Sappers are popularly known, with their hallmark headgear ‘Doopta’, have distinguished themselves in many battlefields around the world for 242 years. It was a journey that started on September 30, 1780, when the Madras Pioneers were created from two companies of Pioneers at Madras Patnam. In 1831, the group was renamed the Corps of Madras Sappers and Miners, and the headquarters were relocated to Bengaluru, where they remain even today.

“Thambis are arguably the best soldiers, a claim well supported by endless stories of valour and courage. Young boys from five southern states of India, post recruitment undergo strenuous training at MEG & Centre, Bengaluru to get transformed into tough and skilled soldiers, popularly known as Sappers, who are adept to undertake both combat engineer tasks on the battlefield and also to perform skilled trade work during war and peace,” a serving Army official said.

Apart from military operations and disaster relief tasks, the MEG holds the unique distinction of having been awarded the best marching contingent each time it has participated in the Republic Day parade, a total of nine times till date. It also holds the distinction of producing elite sportsmen for the Army and the country for decades. Madras Sappers boast of having five Dronacharya awardees, 10 Arjuna awardees, and 14 Olympians, among others.

The illustrious history of Madras Sappers is preserved in a museum that was established at MEG & Centre in 1979. Right from their involvement in the Seringapatam battle in 1799, for which the Madras Pioneers were awarded the Battle Honour ‘SERINGAPATAM’, to their involvement in wars post-Independence, for which the MEG was awarded two Maha Vir Chakras, 13 Vir Chakras, and several gallantry awards, the rich history is documented at the museum. The Madras Sappers also received one Victoria Cross, and five Indian Order of Merit (IOM), the highest award given to Indian soldiers in the British Indian Army.

The archives, which are carefully looked after, have a library featuring more than 4,800 books, original photographs, and maps used in the two World Wars.

The officers at MEG & Centre said the idea to have a museum came up after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. “After the 1971 war, it was decided to have a museum and the artifacts which are today seen in the museum were given to us by the family members of the erstwhile Sappers. We can say that the MEG was the first Army unit to have a museum. Also, the intention was to acquaint the public with the rich heritage of Madras Sappers. Today, when school students visit the museum, they leave the premises of MEG & Centre with a smile,” an officer at MEG & Centre said.

The Story of Grey Mule in the museum

The museum has displayed an interesting story of a Grey Mule. A Grey Mule was commissioned into service in 1891 and went to serve in Tirah, Chitral, Malakand, Tibet, Palestine, and Egypt. Today, it enjoys legendary status in the lore of Madras Sappers. Having served in World War I, all the mules were sold off to the Egyptians before the Sappers returned to India from Egypt in 1921. However, Col Basset, who was commanding 10 Field Company, interceded and obtained an exception from Force Commander Sir Philip Chetwode for the Mule. The Grey Mule returned to Bengaluru and led the March Past of the pensioners at the 150th anniversary of the Pensioner’s Reunion in 1930. He died in 1933 at the age of 47 and was buried at MEG & Centre. Four ink stands were made out of its hooves and they have been kept at the Officer’s Mess, and Monkey House in the Centre, and in the 4 Engineer Regiment and the Officer’s Mess at the Royal School of Military Engineering, Chatham, United Kingdom.

First Maha Vir Chakra award to a civilian

Another interesting story of Dhobi Ramachander, who became the first and the last civilian to be a recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra, has also been put up on the wall of honour in the museum.

His Maha Vir Chakra citation says, “Civilian Dhobi Ramachander was part of a convoy proceeding to Jammu under the command of Lieutenant F.D. W. Fallon on 18 December 1947. When the convoy reached Bhambla, it was ambushed by the enemy who had created a roadblock by removing the decking on a bridge. Dhobi Ramachander helped the convoy commander to replace the decking while the bridge was under continuous fire. On Lieutenant Fallon being wounded, he took the officer’s rifle and helped in holding the enemy. He provided covering fire to Lieutenant Fallon’s vehicle when it got over the bridge and was responsible for inflicting five to six casualties on the enemy. However the convoy commander was forced to abandon his vehicle due to heavy enemy firing and in the process both he and the convoy commander got separated from the rest of the convoy. He helped Lieutenant Fallon, who was in a state of collapse due to loss of blood, to the nearest post which was eight miles away. He refused to leave him and acted as an advance scout to see that the way was clear. His devotion to the officer was far beyond the call of duty. His coolness and courage under fire were unequalled by any of the enrolled personnel in the convoy.”