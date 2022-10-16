Know Your City: Bengaluru Sanskrit college’s journey since 1885

The National Education Policy 2020 envisages a greater role for Sanskrit at all levels of school and higher education. Some Sanskrit scholars, however, are of the opinion that more needs to be done to protect the classical language.

For over a decade, Karnataka Samskrit University, which was established by the state government in Chamarajpet in 2010, has been trying to promote the study of Sanskrit. The Directorate of Samskrit Education was also established by the Karnataka government to administer Sanskrit pathshalas and to encourage the study of Sanskrit language and literature as initially envisioned by the kings of Mysore.

The Karnataka Samskrit University has 29 affiliated colleges across the state and three constituent colleges based in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Gokarna. The constituent college in Bengaluru – Sri Chamarajendra Samskrita Graduation and Post-Graduation Center –is among the oldest Sanskrit institutions in the state.

It was established as ‘Vaani Vidyashaalaa’ in 1885. It used to teach Alankara, Veda, Yoga, and various shastras. It was renamed ‘Vaani Sanskrit College’ in 1889, and an administrative council was set up to provide better facilities. The college got a new building and a new name – Sri Chamarajendra Sanskrit College – in 1896. The institution was developed with monetary help from the Mysore court and various mutts, among others.

In 1924, the Veda department was separated as ‘Sri Chamarajendra Veda Mahapathashala’, and remained under the control of the Muzarai department, while the Shaastra departments were taken over by the Education department of the Mysore government as ‘Sri Chamarajendra Sanskrit College’. In 1940, the then dewan of Mysore, Sir Mirza Ismail, helped the college acquire its own building at its present location on Pampamahakavi Road, Chamarajpet. A beautiful building was also constructed with monetary help from the government.

According to a recent report by Meera Iyer, convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the college was earlier housed in an armoury built during Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan’s rule. The lower arsenal was located where the Vani Vilas Hospital stands now. The armoury, originally built to store weapons, was restored and suitably modified to accommodate the college. Iyer added that when the plan for constructing the Vani Vilas Hospital in 1931 was sanctioned, the lower arsenal was demolished and the Sanskrit college moved to Tipu’s Palace. The Sanskrit college is one of the last public buildings built in the pete or market area by the Maharaja’s government.

Pankaj Modi, conservation architect with INTACH, said: “The college is made up of brick, lime, and mortar and consists of load-bearing walls. The college’s architectural design emulates the structure of a dome. It is also a fusion of many architectural styles that were prevalent during the Maharaja’s time.” Above the small central balcony, the earlier name of the institution can still be seen written in Devanagari script – Shri Chamarajendra Sanskrit Mahapathashala.

College principal Dayashankar has archived the July 30, 1927, visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the Samskrit Mahapathashala. Dayashankar said, “The sole intention of establishing the pathshala is to make Sanskrit accessible to sections of the society, irrespective of their caste and creed.”

In 1948, the study of Vedanta (Advaita, Dvaita, Vishishtadvaita, and Shaktivishishtadvaita) commenced. In 1955, Jainasiddhanta was also included and a course spanning 13 years, encompassing Prathama, Kavya, Sahitya, Vidvanmadhyamaa, and Vidvaduttamaa, was conceived. Annual examinations were conducted by a board comprising eminent scholars and respectable citizens.

The college has a teacher strength of 34, but only 13 are working now. The college has enrolled around 250 students for the academic year 2021-22. It offers courses in Bachelor of Arts (Vidvan-madhyamaa) and Master of Arts (Vidvad-Uttamaa), among others.

Dayashankar said, “It is important for the government to protect and preserve the treasure of knowledge that Sanskrit scholars have left behind. We have to make more efforts to encourage students to stay rooted in our traditional and cultural ethos and strengthen the scope of learning Sanskrit. We also request the government to provide sufficient grants to improve the infrastructure of the college and ensure qualified scholars are provided to teach Sanskrit in its purest form.”