scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Know Your City: From battling plague to celebrating festivals of all hues, Bengaluru’s Idgah ground has a rich history

The Idgah ground became a shelter for those who were displaced during the plague in 1898. As late as 1982, both Hindu and Muslim festivals were being celebrated here.

Back in the 1800s, Bengaluru was a prosperous trade and commercial hub which drew a large number of people and the population was estimated to be around 80,000. The idea to expand the city thus came into place. (PTI/File)

Even though the Idgah ground in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet recently fell into controversy over land ownership, the ground was once a place of communal harmony as both Hindu and Muslim festivals were celebrated here. The first extension layout of the city, it also helped to battle the plague of 1898.

Back in the 1800s, Bengaluru was a prosperous trade and commercial hub which drew a large number of people and the population was estimated to be around 80,000. The idea to expand the city thus came into place.

Historian Suresh Moona, in his book Chamarajpete Darshana, says that it was a well-planned layout that derived its name from Chamarajendra Wodeyar, who ruled from 1868 to 1894 and was known for his vision. The extension was formed in 1892 and five years later, Chamarajpet was created. When the plague in early 1898 haunted the old Bengaluru city, it led many to move to the Chamarajpet area, leading to an increase in the population of the area.

The Idgah ground thus became a shelter for those who were displaced and many of them managed to survive there till the plague subsided.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

The ground was probably the first dedicated to the public in an extension layout formed by the erstwhile Mysuru kingdom. It had dedicated spaces for prayers and burials of Muslims. Though 10.5 acres of land was allotted to them in the Chamarajpet area, only 2.5 acres were left after the formation of the layout.

Raghavendra, 53, recalls that the Muslims held prayers on the ground during Bakrid and Ramzan while the Hindus celebrated the Ganesha festivals. In 1982, festivals of both the communities fell on the same day and communal tensions over the ground were reported for the first time. Pramila Nesargi, the first woman MLA of the Janata Party (1978-83) from the Chamarajpet constituency, was active in the protests.

The Igah ground was also used for grazing cows and as a playground for children. Aditya S, another resident who grew up in the area, says, “The ground has been a home for all, irrespective of religion. I remember spending most of my childhood playing there and it was only during festivals the ground was occupied but even then, it did not affect us playing.”

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Even before the recent issue, the land fell into a legal battle in 1964 when the Supreme Court settled that the land belongs to the Central Muslim Association (CMA) and the Karnataka Wakf Board gazetted the ground to be under its custody. Recently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed that the Wakf board failed to provide documents and that the land belonged to the revenue department. While Hindutva outfits demanded to hoist the national flag on the ground on Independence Day, the government, for the first time, hoisted the tricolour here on August 15.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 11:38:37 am
Next Story

Behind the Art: Why is The Old Guitarist one of the most haunting pieces created during Pablo Picasso’s ‘Blue Period’?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC
Delhi

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement