Know your city: A Pele statue and Bengaluru’s forgotten ‘goals’

Education may be a far-fetched goal in Gowthamapuram but not football. That is how Ravikumar, a football coach, who grew up in Gowthamapuram, describes the football vibe in the region. While the area houses a lot of football talent, it is also a home for a statue of the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele.

Ravikumar believes that it was during the run-up to the FIFA world cup in 2002 that the fans of football and footballers of Gowthamapuram had gathered together to pay tribute to Pele, which in itself holds a unique significance in Bengaluru’s football scene.

“Back in the days, Ronaldo and Messi were not big names. It was Pele who ruled the football scene by being the top goal scorer. Brazil are also 5-time World Cup champions hence, all the residents of Gowthamapuram decided to build a statue of Pele as a tribute to the player and to the football playing country. It is a cement structure which is five feet high and cost around Rs 50,000,” says Ravikumar, who comes from a family of footballers.

The statue — King — shows Pele sporting the yellow-green Brazilian football team’s jersey numbered 10, and a blue-coloured shorts. The statue was inaugurated on April 22, 2001 by mayor Prema Cariappa, MLA M Muniswamy and A Divyanatha, the chairman of the statue installation committee.

The Pele statue is an “identity” that the residents of Gowthamapuram take pride in. The statue might be 21-year-old but the journey to becoming the ‘Little Brazil’ or ‘Gun Troops’ of Bengaluru dates back to the time when the British ruled India. In fact, Gowthamapuram was one of the military bases in Bengaluru for the British where armouries were stored. Ravikumar explains that his ancestors, who worked as cooks in the British Army, also played football as substitutes with the Englishmen. That is also precisely the case with other football players who grew up in Gowthamapuram.

“The Englishmen used to play football regularly and used to fall short of men. They utilised the talent of local Bengalureans and made them a part of the game. If someone had good handiwork, they would make him goalkeeper; if some person would be a sprinter, he would be in the forward. That is how football made its way in the area,” says Ravikumar, who is in his 60s.

Also known as Little Brazil, Gowthamapuram once produced some of India’s noted international and state football players — Narayanswami Ulaganathan, Isaiah Arumainayagam, D Venkatesh, P Kannan (Asian Pele), Sattar Basheer among others. Ravikumar explains that the name Little Brazil is a testament to the Brazil-inspired football techniques. “The football players of Gowthamapuram have techniques and tricks inspired by Brazilian football. They pass, dribble, shoot, defend and attack the way a Brazilian footballer does. It is deceiving, aggressive and graceful,” says Ravikumar, who is planning to start a football academy in Ulsoor soon.

Saravana, a former football player and a resident of Gowthamapuram, explains that the Pele statue becomes the centre of attention during the Fifa World Cup tournaments. “During the World Cup time, the area around the Pele statue turns into a carnival as football fans in the area beam with joy. The statue is honoured with garlands. Even on Pele’s birthday, the fans celebrate with joy before the statue,” says Saravana, who is also a committee member of the Bengaluru District Football Association.

Unlike the early days, pursuing football seriously is a challenge in the contemporary age. With lack of funds, there is very little scope to conduct club-level tournaments and nurture young talents, say the people of the area. Moreover, with education taking centrestage, Gowthamapuram is not able to produce a lot of international talents, unlike in the earlier days, according to Ravikumar However, the residents of Gowthamapuram believe that the Pele statue, which is one-of-its-kind in Bengaluru, is an enduring identity that will never fade.