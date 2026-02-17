KMF assures Nandini milk is safe, threatens legal action against influencers over ‘defamatory’ content

Following viral videos alleging quality issues, the Karnataka Milk Federation issued a public notice stating that all its products strictly adhere to FSSAI safety standards.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 17, 2026 06:48 PM IST
Nandini milkKMF said the claims made in the video, distributed across social media platforms, were false (File photo for representative use).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells milk and other products under the Nandini brand, has threatened legal action against “baseless, misleading, and defamatory statements” circulating on social media.

KMF issued a public notice on its Instagram page Monday evening about the issue. “It has come to our attention that baseless and false allegations have been made against (a) few Nandini products using Instagram & other social media platforms projecting Nandini products as unsafe for consumption which is causing unnecessary panic and confusion among our Crores of consumers who have grown up with Nandini Brand right from their childhood,” it said.

The confusion, according to sources, was caused by an Instagram influencer who allegedly uploaded videos questioning the quality of Nandini products. This prompted KMF to issue a statement, stating that the claims made in the video, distributed across social media platforms, were false.

“KMF is following strictly safe and approved methods framed by statutory bodies and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). KMF requests its consumers not to get confused by baseless allegations and assures that all our milk and milk products are safe for consumption,” the notice read.

The body “strongly refutes the baseless, misleading, and defamatory statements and is forced to initiate legal actions on such miscreants”, the statement added.

KMF is among the largest dairy cooperatives in the country. In November last year, Nandini ventured into the international market by exporting Nandini ghee to the United States of America, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement