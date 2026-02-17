KMF assures Nandini milk is safe, threatens legal action against influencers over ‘defamatory’ content

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells milk and other products under the Nandini brand, has threatened legal action against “baseless, misleading, and defamatory statements” circulating on social media.
KMF issued a public notice on its Instagram page Monday evening about the issue. “It has come to our attention that baseless and false allegations have been made against (a) few Nandini products using Instagram & other social media platforms projecting Nandini products as unsafe for consumption which is causing unnecessary panic and confusion among our Crores of consumers who have grown up with Nandini Brand right from their childhood,” it said.
The confusion, according to sources, was caused by an Instagram influencer who allegedly uploaded videos questioning the quality of Nandini products. This prompted KMF to issue a statement, stating that the claims made in the video, distributed across social media platforms, were false.
“KMF is following strictly safe and approved methods framed by statutory bodies and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). KMF requests its consumers not to get confused by baseless allegations and assures that all our milk and milk products are safe for consumption,” the notice read.
The body “strongly refutes the baseless, misleading, and defamatory statements and is forced to initiate legal actions on such miscreants”, the statement added.
KMF is among the largest dairy cooperatives in the country. In November last year, Nandini ventured into the international market by exporting Nandini ghee to the United States of America, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.
