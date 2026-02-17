KMF assures Nandini milk is safe, threatens legal action against influencers over ‘defamatory’ content

KMF said the claims made in the video, distributed across social media platforms, were false (File photo for representative use).

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells milk and other products under the Nandini brand, has threatened legal action against “baseless, misleading, and defamatory statements” circulating on social media.

KMF issued a public notice on its Instagram page Monday evening about the issue. “It has come to our attention that baseless and false allegations have been made against (a) few Nandini products using Instagram & other social media platforms projecting Nandini products as unsafe for consumption which is causing unnecessary panic and confusion among our Crores of consumers who have grown up with Nandini Brand right from their childhood,” it said.