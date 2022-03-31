After Kiran Shaw’s ‘resolve religious divide’ tweet, CM Bommai urges restraint

A day after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw warned the government that the growing communal divide in the state would destroy India’s leadership in the information technology industry, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that everyone should cooperate to maintain peace and order.

Referring to a report published in The Indian Express on Wednesday titled “Unease grows, Karnataka temple committees, traders admit pressure”, Shaw tweeted, “Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If IT BT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. @BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide.”

Bommai said in the Assembly, “The school uniform issue has been resolved already. We have been living with our beliefs on various issues over the years. Karnataka is known for peace and progress. Everyone should show restraint. It is possible to resolve the social issues that arise through peaceful talks. So everyone should behave with restraint and cooperate to maintain peace and order.”

In another development, the chief minister requested his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to provide protection for devotees from Karnataka who visit Srisailam in the neighbouring state. Many Karnataka pilgrims on their way back from Srisailam were reportedly injured when local pilgrims and those from outside Andhra Pradesh clashed on Wednesday. A stabbing was also reported from there.

“Pilgrims from Karnataka have been assaulted at Srisailam. A large number of pilgrims from other states visit Srisailam for the religious jatra (fair). The pilgrims from outside should be given proper protection,” Bommai said.

“I have been in constant contact with Andhra Pradesh officials since yesterday night. The situation is now in control. Two pilgrims were seriously injured and hospitalised. They are recovering. Efforts are on to speak to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister,” he said.