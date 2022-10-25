‘Devastated, RIP darling’: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw pays tribute to late husband John Shaw

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, whose husband John Shaw died on Monday, took to Twitter to pay tribute.

“I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly,” she wrote in a tweet.

I am devastated to lose my husband, my mentor and soul mate. I will always be spiritually guided by John as I pursue my purpose. Rest in Peace my darling John. Thank you for making my life so very special. I will miss you profoundly pic.twitter.com/b0qv6ZGI2D — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 25, 2022

Mazumdar is the chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon Ltd, which has a fortune of over $2.16 billion. Considered a pioneer in biotechnology, Shaw is also a trained brewmaster and was accorded the Padma Shri award in 1989.

Mazumdar and Shaw reportedly met in the 1990s when the Scotsman was visiting Bengaluru. The duo married in 1998.

He had served as vice chairman of Biocon after joining Biocon in 1999. He had been undergoing cancer treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru for the past few months.

Shaw’s cremation was held at the Wilson Garden crematorium in the city on Monday evening.

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education, and Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, minister of IT, BT and Science and Technology, were among those who condoled his demise.