Killing of astrologer: Karnataka police suspect financial dispute, personal reasons for the murder

The probe into the murder of renowned astrologer and Vastu expert Chandrashekar Guruji has revealed that the killers were his former employees who committed the crime as part of financial and personal dispute.

57-year-old Chandrashekar Guruji was stabbed about 40 times in the lobby of a private hotel in Karnataka’s Hubballi in broad daylight Tuesday. The police have arrested Mahantesh Shirur and Manjunath Marewad, former employees of Guruji, who was a contractor by profession.

According to the police, Mahanthesh worked in Chandrashekar’s office. In 2019 the astrologer helped Mahantesh to get married to Vanajakshi. Chandrashekar had given a flat to the couple and asked them to vacate when they quit their job, police said. While this has been said to be a reason, police believe that there must be something beyond it, said a police officer.

A close examination of the crime scene indicated that Mahantesh stabbed him violently, giving the police hints of a personal angle in the crime, a police officer said. Vanajakshi told reporters that there were no financial disputes between her husband and Chandrashekar and that she was not aware why her husband nursed a grudge against the astrologer, she said.

Chandrashekar who hails from Bagalkot district started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai and settled. Later, he pursued Vastu business and was also participating in astrology programmes in regional news channels.

The police officials have taken custody of Mahantesh and Manjunath for further interrogation.