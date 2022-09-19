scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Kidnappers posing as cops extort Rs 11 lakh from Bengaluru realty brokers: police

The accused allegedly kidnapped Vasantha and her relative Shiva Reddy after agreeing to discuss a land deal at a restaurant.

Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two real estate brokers after posing as Telangana police officers and extorting Rs 11 lakh from them. (Express Photo)

Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two real estate brokers after posing as Telangana police officers and extorting Rs 11 lakh from them.

The Bengaluru police on Monday identified the arrested people as Prasad, Sathyanarayana (both from Hyderabad), Sridhar, Kiran More and Nagorav (all from Maharashtra), and said two more accused, Harish and Verma, were absconding.

Sathyanarayana from Hyderabad. (Express Photo)

The accused allegedly kidnapped Vasantha, who is also a social worker, and her relative Shiva Reddy near the satellite bus stand on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. They were running a real estate business.

Around 6pm on August 16, Vasantha received a call from Harish, who was also into the real estate business and known to her. For discussing a land deal, Harish asked her to go to a restaurant in front of the bus stand, where the other accused joined the conversation, according to police. The accused later suggested continuing the discussion at another restaurant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

As they got into a vehicle to go to the restaurant, the accused allegedly snatched the real estate brokers’ mobile phones and took them to Hyderabad instead. The accused kept the duo in a hotel room, and two of them claimed to be police officers and asked for Rs 50 lakh for letting them go. They detained Reddy and sent Vasantha to arrange the money, according to police.

On August 18, Vasantha borrowed Rs 1.50 lakh from friends and pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 9.50 lakh and gave Rs 11 lakh to the kidnappers, police added.

More from Bangalore

Vasantha lodged a complaint at the Byatarayanapura police station after both returned to Bengaluru.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 04:58:14 pm
Next Story

How replacing coal with paddy straw in brick kilns can help address stubble burning menace?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement