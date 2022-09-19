Kidnappers posing as cops extort Rs 11 lakh from Bengaluru realty brokers: police

Five people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two real estate brokers after posing as Telangana police officers and extorting Rs 11 lakh from them.

The Bengaluru police on Monday identified the arrested people as Prasad, Sathyanarayana (both from Hyderabad), Sridhar, Kiran More and Nagorav (all from Maharashtra), and said two more accused, Harish and Verma, were absconding.

The accused allegedly kidnapped Vasantha, who is also a social worker, and her relative Shiva Reddy near the satellite bus stand on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. They were running a real estate business.

Around 6pm on August 16, Vasantha received a call from Harish, who was also into the real estate business and known to her. For discussing a land deal, Harish asked her to go to a restaurant in front of the bus stand, where the other accused joined the conversation, according to police. The accused later suggested continuing the discussion at another restaurant.

As they got into a vehicle to go to the restaurant, the accused allegedly snatched the real estate brokers’ mobile phones and took them to Hyderabad instead. The accused kept the duo in a hotel room, and two of them claimed to be police officers and asked for Rs 50 lakh for letting them go. They detained Reddy and sent Vasantha to arrange the money, according to police.

On August 18, Vasantha borrowed Rs 1.50 lakh from friends and pledged gold ornaments worth Rs 9.50 lakh and gave Rs 11 lakh to the kidnappers, police added.

Vasantha lodged a complaint at the Byatarayanapura police station after both returned to Bengaluru.