Kidnapped techies rescued in 6 hours, then arrested for rape in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police Wednesday arrested 11 people for allegedly kidnapping two 23-year-old software engineers accused of raping a woman and planning to demand ransom from the father of one of them. The police rescued them within six hours of registering the kidnapping case but arrested them also after filing a separate rape case against them.
According to the police, the kidnapping was motivated by an alleged sexual assault on October 24. One of the rescued techies, B Mahendra, was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman friend of the other engineer, Tarun.
“Mahendra allegedly raped the woman at the house where they lived, while Tarun assisted him and confined her in a room during the alleged crime,” an officer said. The woman and her boyfriend’s associates then allegedly conspired to kidnap both techies as revenge and extort ransom money.
The incident came to light after B Ramana, a native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, filed a complaint Wednesday alleging that his son Mahendra and his friend Tarun, a native of Kadapa in Andhra, were kidnapped between 2.50 am and 6 am from their houses in Bengaluru.
CCTV trail leads to arrests
The police examined CCTV footage and analysed technical data to track down and apprehend 11 suspects, including the 21-year-old woman. During interrogation, the accused admitted to conspiring to kidnap the two engineers and extract ransom from Mahendra’s father.
Following the rescue, the police recorded the woman’s statement and registered a rape case against Mahendra and Tarun. Both techies were questioned and arrested in connection with the rape allegations.
The 11 arrested kidnapping suspects have been identified as Raj Kumar, 24; Manjunath, 23; Lokanath, 22; Suhail, 22; Narendra Reddy, 22; Shiva Subramanyam, 24; Saleem Pasha, 30; Nayeem Pasha, 31; Shabaz, 26; Rajesh, 20; and the 21-year-old woman. The police produced them before a local court and took them into custody as the investigation continues.