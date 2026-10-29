Kidnapped techies rescued in 6 hours, then arrested for rape in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police Wednesday arrested 11 people for allegedly kidnapping two 23-year-old software engineers accused of raping a woman and planning to demand ransom from the father of one of them. The police rescued them within six hours of registering the kidnapping case but arrested them also after filing a separate rape case against them.

According to the police, the kidnapping was motivated by an alleged sexual assault on October 24. One of the rescued techies, B Mahendra, was accused of raping a 21-year-old woman friend of the other engineer, Tarun.

“Mahendra allegedly raped the woman at the house where they lived, while Tarun assisted him and confined her in a room during the alleged crime,” an officer said. The woman and her boyfriend’s associates then allegedly conspired to kidnap both techies as revenge and extort ransom money.