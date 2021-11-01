‘Kickbacks for contracts’: CBI raids top official, contractors of South Western Railways

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has conducted searches in at least 16 locations across Karnataka in connection to a case of an executive engineer of the South Western Railways receiving illegal kickbacks to the tune of Rs 1.29 crore from contractors.

The raids were conducted at the offices and residences of railway engineer Ghanshyam Pradhan, M Suryanarayana Reddy, Krishi Infratech (represented by M Suryanarayana Reddy) and Vangala Suryanarayana Reddy.

A CBI spokesperson said Ghanshyam Pradhan accepted kickbacks while supervising works of the contractors. He added that searches were conducted in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, Sangli, Nandyala and Rangareddy, leading to the seizure of several incriminating documents.

According to the FIR registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the CBI (Bengaluru unit), Ghanshyam, who is currently working as the chief administrative officer (construction) in Bengaluru cantonment under the South Western Railways, abused his official position as a public servant and “obtained pecuniary advantage from railway contractors” during the period from 2011 to 2019 when he supervised various projects of the railways.

Ghanshyam supervised several construction works including the conversion of Shivamogga-Talaguppa stretch from metre gauge to broad gauge and Arasikere-Mangaluru gauge conversion between November 2009 and February 2012. Notably, Ghanshyam mortgaged his property and his wife’s property to Andhra Bank’s Chamarajanagar branch in 2012 for the issuance of bank guarantee up to Rs 5.5 crore in the name of M Suryanarayana Reddy. He allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from Reddy’s Andhra Bank account.

Vangala Suryanarayana Reddy was a sub-contractor of M Suryanarayana Reddy in the Hosadurga-Chikkajajur project and the railway engineer allegedly received payment from him in various accounts to the tune of Rs 19 lakh. Overall, Rs 34.90 lakh was credited to the bank account of Ghanshyam’s daughter alone.

The probe also revealed that Ghanshyam received payments from various railway contractors to the tune of Rs 66 lakh for allegedly helping them in getting contracts.