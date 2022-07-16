Kerur violence | ‘We don’t want money, we want justice’: Family rebuffs Siddaramaiah’s compensation offer

Former Karnataka chief minister and leader of the opposition in the Karnataka state legislature Siddaramaiah suffered an embarrassment on Friday in his legislative constituency of Badami in the Bagalkot region of Karnataka when a woman rejected a personal compensation of Rs 2 lakh paid to her brother who was injured in a communal clash.

Siddaramaiah visited Kerur town in his Badami constituency on Friday to meet people affected by an incident of communal violence that took place in the town on July 6 over an eve-teasing incident where three Hindu youths were stabbed, and in retaliation, shops and properties of Muslims were attacked.

Siddaramaiah visited a local hospital to meet persons injured in the incident and offered a personal compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a victim, identified as Rafiq. However, Rafiq’s family rejected the compensation and sought justice.

“We do not want money. We will eat anything and survive. We want justice and the people who indulged in violence must be brought to book,” Rafiq’s sister told local media reporters after rejecting the compensation.

Siddaramaiah insisted that the compensation should be accepted as a humanitarian gesture on his part. The victim’s sister rejected the request and flung the pile of cash at the car carrying the former chief minister while it was leaving the hospital premises.

“I visited the families of persons affected by the violence on both sides. I did not want to visit when the situation was tense. These incidents affect peace and harmony and no one should disrupt the peace,” the former Karnataka chief minister said about the Bagalkot visit.

“I gave some money to the families of those affected by the incidents as compensation in my personal capacity. They said they want justice. I can understand their pain. It is the duty of the BJP government to carry out an unbiased probe and provide justice,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Badami constituency was chosen by Siddaramaiah as his second constituency in the 2018 polls to serve as a backup in the event of a loss in his Chamundeshwari constituency in the Mysuru region of the state. Badami was picked as a safe seat on account of the large presence of the OBC Kuruba community (almost 40 per cent) to which Siddaramaiah belongs.

The Karnataka state Congress president D K Shivakumar reacted to the incident by stating that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government must answer the family’s demands for justice.

The communal violence in Kerur town occurred after three youths were stabbed over an alleged incident of eve-teasing. The police have registered five FIRs and arrested 18 persons over the communal clashes that occurred on July 6.