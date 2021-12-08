Kerala youth selling Hashish oil in Bengaluru arrested, Rs 11 crore worth drugs seized

The Bengaluru City Police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old inter-state drug peddler with 11 kilograms of Hashish oil worth Rs 11 crore.

The accused was identified as MR Anoop, a resident of Sahakarnagar and native of Kottayam in Kerala. According to police sources, four others are at large.

Police sources said that Anoop lived in a single bedroom apartment in Sahakaranagar for more than a year and the rent was paid by the kingpin of the racket. Anoop and two others who stayed in his room were deputed to peddle drugs in the city. He was earlier arrested by Suddaguntepalya police on drug peddling charges in December last year and 214 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 60 lakh was seized from the gang.

Officials said that Anoop and his associates brought Hashish oil from Kottayam either through train or bus, selling it in Bengaluru, especially at in-house parties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police – North East CK Baba said, “He was under the police radar for a long time and we caught him red-handed beneath Hebbal flyover on the evening of December 4 when he came to sell hashish oil. Then, we raided his house in Sahakarnagar and recovered 11 kgs of hashish oil. Soon, we are leaving for Kerala to look for others including the kingpin.”