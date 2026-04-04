Kerala woman techie on solo trek goes missing in Kodagu: Search enters Day 3 as mobile signal vanishes

According to the police, Sharanya G S, 36, who travelled to Kodagu from Kochi, checked into a homestay in Yavakapadi village near Napoklu. (Express Photo)

An IT professional from Kerala, who embarked on a solo trekking trip to Tadiandamol in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, has gone missing since Thursday, sparking a search operation. Authorities are combing forested areas, alternate trails, and interior stretches in a multi-pronged operation.

According to the police, Sharanya G S, 36, who travelled to Kodagu from Kochi, checked into a homestay in Yavakapadi village near Napoklu. She began her trek on April 2 after completing formalities at the forest department checkpoint, where her ID and contact details were recorded.

Due to active wild elephant movement in the region, forest officials asked her to join a group of around 10 trekkers. While the group returned by evening, Sharanya failed to make it back, triggering immediate search operations, the police said.