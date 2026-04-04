Kerala woman techie on solo trek goes missing in Kodagu: Search enters Day 3 as mobile signal vanishes

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An IT professional from Kerala, who embarked on a solo trekking trip to Tadiandamol in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, has gone missing since Thursday, sparking a search operation. Authorities are combing forested areas, alternate trails, and interior stretches in a multi-pronged operation.
According to the police, Sharanya G S, 36, who travelled to Kodagu from Kochi, checked into a homestay in Yavakapadi village near Napoklu. She began her trek on April 2 after completing formalities at the forest department checkpoint, where her ID and contact details were recorded.
Due to active wild elephant movement in the region, forest officials asked her to join a group of around 10 trekkers. While the group returned by evening, Sharanya failed to make it back, triggering immediate search operations, the police said.
According to officials, Sharanya reportedly informed the homestay staff that she had lost her way before her mobile phone went out of network coverage. According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Napoklu police station by a forest officer, when her mobile number was called, a message in Malayalam stated that the number was “out of coverage area”. The staff immediately reported this to their superiors, who then alerted the police.
The search resumed early Friday with nearly 60 personnel, including forest officials, police, and local volunteers. Five teams—three from the forest department and two from police and locals—are combing dense forests, alternate trails, and interior sections of the peak. Drones and sniffer dogs have also been deployed, but officials say no breakthrough has been achieved yet.
Sources said that though the route is moderate in difficulty, it requires caution. “The trail is not tough; most trekkers can complete it in two to three hours,” sources said.
Carl Cariappa, a frequent trekker from Coorg who has completed the Tadiandamol trail more than 10 times, described the route as moderate and manageable for most walkers. “It’s usually done in groups, people stick together, and generally there is no guide,” he said.
On timing, he added, “Most trekkers start early in the morning around 6.30 am and complete the trail in three to four hours. For tourists or first-timers, it usually takes about six hours. Sharanya reportedly started her trek at 8.15 am, but when the group returned at 4 pm, she was not among them.”
The police said that after they informed Sharanya’s family, her brother arrived in Kodagu to assist with the search. A formal missing person’s complaint was filed on April 3. Investigators are exploring all angles, including possible diversions from the main trail and gaps in monitoring.
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