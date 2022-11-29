Kerala woman gang raped in Bengaluru, three arrested

A 23-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly gang-raped by two persons, including a Rapido driver, in Bengaluru on November 25. Following a complaint, the police Tuesday said three persons, including a woman, were arrested.

The incident came to light the next day when the woman visited a clinic after developing body pain. By claiming that it may affect the investigation, the police withheld the names of the accused men who raped the victim and the woman who helped the duo and misled the police.

According to police sources, the 23-year-old woman, a freelance designer, had availed a bike taxi from her friend’s place. She was reportedly in an inebriated state. Bengaluru city police commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said, “Noticing that the woman was inebriated, the driver took her to his home where he and his friend raped her.”

The police added that the next day, one of the accused called up the woman’s friend and cooked up a story that she was given shelter after she fell unconscious. The woman’s friend believed in the accused’s version and took her to his home.

Later, the woman complained of body ache and the duo discovered bruises on her body. They then went to a clinic where the doctor confirmed she was raped. While the woman did not want to file a complaint, fearing it would go against her, the doctor informed the police as it was a medico legal case.

The police soon arrested the accused. While questioning, one of the accused’s girlfriend misled the police and supported the version of the story narrated by the accused. “However, when confronted with evidence, the woman confessed that she was lying,” said a police officer.

The police said that one of the accused in the case is suspected to be involved in similar crimes and a probe is underway.