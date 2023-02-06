Kerala woman creates ‘bomb scare’ at Bengaluru airport after she ‘misses flight’; arrested

A Kerala native woman was arrested in Bengaluru after she allegedly created a false bomb scare inside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Friday, police said. Probe revealed that the woman allegedly did so as she missed her flight to Kolkata.

The accused has been identified as Manasi Satheebainu, 31, who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala, officers said. The police arrested her after Sandeep Singh, a CISF official posted on duty at the airport, filed a complaint with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police.

According to investigators, Singh was deployed at boarding gate no. 6 in the morning shift. Around 8.20 am, Manasi rushed to the gate and said she urgently needed to board an IndiGo flight that was scheduled to leave for Kolkata. She also threatened to blow up the airport if she was not allowed to board the flight.

Officers said that while Singh tried to calm her down, she held his collar and allegedly assaulted him. The woman then went towards boarding gate no. 6 and shouted at the passengers stating that a bomb was planted there and asked them to run away to save their lives, a police officer said.

Manasi was taken into custody and a case was registered by the BIAL police under sections 505, 323 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.