Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Kerala teenager dies in pool ahead of CBSE school swim meet near Bengaluru; negligence case filed

Though there is an allegation that the Class 12 boy died of electrocution, the Karnataka Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Roshan Rashid, 17, a student of the Dr Raju Davis International School in Thrissur district, died under mysterious circumstances at the swimming pool on Tuesday evening.

The Karanataka Police have registered a case of death due to negligence after a Class 12 student from Kerala died Tuesday at a swimming pool of the National Public School in the Kaggalipura region in the Ramanagar district.

Roshan Rashid, 17, a student of the Dr Raju Davis International School in Thrissur district, died under mysterious circumstances at the swimming pool on Tuesday evening after a practice session for the CBSE south zone swimming competition, police said. However, the teenager’s aunt Sulekha J has alleged that Rashid was electrocuted after he came in touch with the lighting equipment that was being installed around the pool for the CBSE event.

The student had travelled to Karnataka along with his schoolmates and teachers to attend the south zone swimming competition, which was to be held at the National Public School at Agara, near Bengaluru, from Wednesday, police said.

Sulekha filed a complaint of death due to negligence under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code against the organisers of the event, and the school where it was being held.

“There is an allegation that the death was caused by electrocution. We are still awaiting the post-mortem report to understand the cause of death,” said a police officer with the Kaggalipura region where the death occurred.

Earlier in June, Ashutosh Sharma, 22, a computer science engineering student at the Sambhram Institute of Technology in north Bengaluru died of electrocution during heavy rain when the college cultural festival was under way.

A complaint of death due to negligence was filed by the mother of the 22-year-old student.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:08:21 pm
