Kerala techie goes missing during trek, found after 3 days — inside abandoned temple

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A 36-year-old techie from Kerala, GS Sharanya, was rescued Sunday, ending a three-day multi-agency search and rescue operation after she went missing while trekking at Tadiandamol Peak in the Kodagu district. She was found inside an abandoned temple in the forest on Sunday evening.
Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre told a news conference he had spoken to Sharanya. “She is healthy and is not facing any complications,” he said.
The ministers’ office also shared a photo of the trekker along with a photo of four rescuers flanking her. Sources said that residents of a tribal hamlet informed the rescue team about Sharanya, whom they had spotted a day earlier.
When did Sharanya go missing
Sharanya had disappeared on April 2, 2026 while participating in a 4-kilometre trek to Tadiandamol Peak, Karnataka’s third-highest at 1,748 meters. The peak falls under the Madikeri Forest Division and the trek included 15 participants and an authorised nature guide.
How was she found
Sharanya was reported missing at the base point following the trek. She had told her team over phone that she was lost and was unable to find her way back. The Forest Department initiated operations around 2 PM on April 2 along with the police. The search was subsequently intensified into a full-fledged mission involving nearly 70 personnel from the police, Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), forest staff, and local volunteers.
Twelve dedicated search teams were formed to comb the area. Advanced technology, including thermal imaging drones, mobile phone tracking, call data record analysis and sniffer dogs, were deployed, according to the Forest Department. Local tribals and forest staff coordinated efforts during the rescue operation.
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