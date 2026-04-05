Kerala techie goes missing during trek, found after 3 days — inside abandoned temple

Sharanya along with the four rescuers. She had gone missing on April 2. (Express Photo)

A 36-year-old techie from Kerala, GS Sharanya, was rescued Sunday, ending a three-day multi-agency search and rescue operation after she went missing while trekking at Tadiandamol Peak in the Kodagu district. She was found inside an abandoned temple in the forest on Sunday evening.

Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre told a news conference he had spoken to Sharanya. “She is healthy and is not facing any complications,” he said.

The ministers’ office also shared a photo of the trekker along with a photo of four rescuers flanking her. Sources said that residents of a tribal hamlet informed the rescue team about Sharanya, whom they had spotted a day earlier.