After techie, Kerala student goes missing in Karnataka’s Chandradrona Hills; search op underway

A 16-year-old student from Kerala, who was on a group tour, has gone missing in the Chandradrona hill ranges in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, prompting a large-scale search operation involving multiple agencies, the police said Wednesday.

This comes after a woman from Kerala was reported missing on April 2 while she was trekking in the Tadiyandamol hill area in the state’s Kodagu district. Sharanya G S, 36, was found on the same hill three days later.

According to the police, the missing Class 10 student, identified as Sreenandana, was part of a 40-member group, which included her parents. They said the group went to the Chandradrona ranges on Tuesday around 6.30 pm, when she reportedly went missing as darkness set in.