Kerala student found dead in Bengaluru college hostel; suicide suspected

An engineering student from Kerala was found dead in the washroom of his college hostel on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

Nitin Narayanan, 19, a student at AMC Engineering College, was found with his throat slit in a hostel bathroom that was locked from the inside. His body was found by a roommate on Wednesday night when the latter tried to access the shared washroom but found it locked.

Nitin, who hailed from Kerala’s Kozhikode, had joined the college on December 1 and had been admitted to the institute by his sibling as his parents are in Dubai, the police said.

He was depressed and wanted his parents to visit, said an officer from Bannerghatta police station where a case of unnatural death was registered. “It is a clear case of suicide,” a police officer from the station said. The student was staying away from home for the first time and possibly slipped into depression, the police indicated.