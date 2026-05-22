Kerala student accuses Bengaluru realtor of rape bid at party, alleges threat after police complaint

In a video statement released by the victim, the student alleged that the accused tried to rape her. (representational image)

A 20-year-old college student from Kerala has accused a realtor of molestation and attempted rape during a party in Bengaluru, alleging that repeated threats and violent assaults by the accused and his associates forced her to flee the city out of fear for her safety.

The victim, who is pursuing her studies at a private college and working part-time at a momos outlet for a cafe, alleged that when she and her friends attempted to lodge a police complaint on May 12, a day after the incident, associates of the accused intimidated and threatened them outside the station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on May 18, the incident took place when the student was attending a party hosted by the café owners. The accused, identified as Hainas, also a native of Kerala and allegedly working as a real-estate broker assisting the café owners in selling their business, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman after the hosts briefly stepped out of the premises, the FIR said.