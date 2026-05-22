Kerala student accuses Bengaluru realtor of rape bid at party, alleges threat after police complaint

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A 20-year-old college student from Kerala has accused a realtor of molestation and attempted rape during a party in Bengaluru, alleging that repeated threats and violent assaults by the accused and his associates forced her to flee the city out of fear for her safety.
The victim, who is pursuing her studies at a private college and working part-time at a momos outlet for a cafe, alleged that when she and her friends attempted to lodge a police complaint on May 12, a day after the incident, associates of the accused intimidated and threatened them outside the station.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered on May 18, the incident took place when the student was attending a party hosted by the café owners. The accused, identified as Hainas, also a native of Kerala and allegedly working as a real-estate broker assisting the café owners in selling their business, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman after the hosts briefly stepped out of the premises, the FIR said.
In a video statement released by the victim, she alleged that Hainas had sexually assaulted her and tried to rape her. She further claimed that her friends intervened and rescued her, following which the accused allegedly threatened them with a liquor bottle and warned them against approaching the police.
She further alleged that on May 14, nearly nine men, allegedly led by an associate identified as Suresh, were seen loitering near her workplace in an apparent attempt to intimidate her.
According to the complaint, the situation escalated on May 15 when Suresh and a group of men allegedly barged into the residence of her acquaintances and assaulted them brutally, leaving several people injured. Fearing for her life and safety, the student said she fled to Kerala along with a friend.
‘Police questioned my character and morality’
The woman also accused the police of moral policing instead of taking immediate action on her complaint. She alleged that officers questioned her “character and morality” rather than promptly registering an FIR.
However, the police stated that they were only questioning the complainant as part of the standard procedure for recording statements and gathering details related to the case. Officers said the inquiries were necessary to understand the sequence of events and to determine whether any medical examination or further tests were required as part of the investigation.
The police later registered an FIR against Hainas and his associates under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences), Section 64 (rape), Section 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), Section 351(1) (criminal intimidation), and Section 3(5) (criminal acts committed by several persons with common intention).
The police said the rape charge has been invoked on a prima facie basis based on the victim’s complaint and initial allegations, and that the investigation, including medical and forensic examination, will determine the final applicability of the section.
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